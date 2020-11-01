Jacqui Smith is the first contestant to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2020.

The former Home Secretary faced reality star Jamie Laing in the dance-off. After dancing again with her partner Anton Du Beke, it was revealed that Jacqui would be leaving the show when all of the judges chose to save Jamie and his partner Karen Hauer.

When asked by Tess about her time on the show, Jacqui said: “I had the greatest adventure it’s possible to imagine. I’m just sorry I can’t continue it with this man who has been absolutely fantastic and gorgeous to be with. But I don’t feel too much shame in losing to these guys because they are a fantastic bunch of dancers, they really are. So I’ll be watching you and supporting you. To Anton I would like to say you have been just an absolute joy to be with. I am so pleased and proud to have spent this time with you. And to everybody on the programme I don’t think people realise just how brilliant the team is that put this programme together and if ever we need Strictly, we need it now so thank you so much.”

Anton was asked if he had any words for Jacqui and said: “well I’ve loved every second of being in the studio with you. We have laughed, you have a shocking sense of humour I can’t begin to tell you. You are just the best and I’ve loved it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Sunday’s Results show also featured a spooky routine from the professional dancers, plus a musical performance from pop icon Sam Smith who performed ‘Diamonds’.

The remaining eleven couples will take to the dancefloor next week in a spectacular Movie Special, when ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns on Saturday 9th November at 7.25pm with the results show on Sunday 10th November at 7.25pm on BBC One.