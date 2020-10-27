Win ‘monsoon’ on Blu-ray

Directed by Hong Khaou (‘Lilting’), ‘Monsoon’ is a visual and emotional tour de force with a tender performance from Henry Golding (‘Crazy Rich Asians’, ‘The Gentlemen’).

The film is a rich and poignant exploration of the struggle for identity in a place where the past weighs heavily on the present.

Kit (Henry Golding) returns to Ho Chi Minh City for the first time since he was six years old when his family fled the country in the aftermath of the Vietnam-American war. Struggling to make sense of himself in a city he’s no longer familiar with, he embarks on a personal journey across the country that opens up the possibility for friendship, love and happiness.

Credit: Peccadillo Pictures

‘Monsoon’ is released on DVD and Blu-ray 2nd November 2020.

To celebrate the release, we’ve got 2 copies of ‘Monsoon’ on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Monday 2nd November 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions