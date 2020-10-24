‘Words on Bathroom Walls’ coming to cinemas in November

‘Words on Bathroom Walls’ is coming to UK cinemas on 6th November and the trailer and poster have been released for it.

The film stars Charlie Plummer, Andy Garcia, Taylor Russell, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devon Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, with Molly Parker and Walton Goggins. It is based on the novel by Julia Walton and directed by Thor Freudenthal.

‘Words on Bathroom Walls’ tells the story of witty and introspective Adam (Charlie Plummer), who appears to be your typical young adult – a little unkempt with raging hormones and excited about a future pursuing his dream of becoming a chef. Expelled halfway through his senior year following an incident in chemistry class, Adam is diagnosed with a mental illness.

Sent to a Catholic academy to finish out his term, Adam has little hope of fitting in and just wants to keep his illness secret until he can enroll in culinary school. But when he meets outspoken and fiercely intelligent Maya (Taylor Russell), there is an instant soulful and comforting connection. As their romance deepens, she inspires him to open his heart and not be defined by his condition.

Now, with the love and support of his girlfriend and family, Adam is hopeful for the very first time that he can see the light and triumph over the challenges that lie ahead.

Take a look at the poster below: