Raya and the Last Dragon

Film

Disney debuts trailer for ‘Raya and The Last Dragon’

The film will be released in cinemas in March.

Published

Disney has debuted the trailer for its upcoming animated film ‘Raya and The Last Dragon’.

The film features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the last dragon Sisu, and it is directed by Don Hall and and Carlos López Estrada, with co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa.

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. 

However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. 

The film is produced by Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho.

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ opens in UK cinemas on the 12th March, 2021.

