‘Strictly Come Dancing 2020’ week 1 songs & dances revealed

‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ returned with a bang last weekend as we got to find out who was partnering up with whom for the series.

The 2020 series is hailing a first by having its first same-sex couple with Olympian Nicola Adams partnering with professional dancer Katya Jones. The launch show last week was a decidedly different affair with the couples being revealed by pre-recorded video segments rather than in the ‘Strictly’ studio.

This weekend will be the first time viewers can see the couples performing together and by the look of the launch show, the competition is going to be tougher than ever.

You can find out what each of the 12 couples is dancing to and what their routing is with our handy list below:

Bill and Oti: Cha Cha Cha to Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba

Caroline and Johannes: American Smooth to 9-5 (Morning Train) by Sheena Easton

Clara and Aljaž: Cha Cha Cha to Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa

HRVY and Janette: Jive to Faith by Stevie Wonder feat. Ariana Grande

Jacqui and Anton: Foxtrot to Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life by Monty Python

Jamie and Karen: Cha Cha Cha to Think About Things by Daði og Gagnamagnið

Jason and Luba: American Smooth to My Girl by The Temptations

JJ and Amy: Waltz to What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong

Maisie and Gorka: Samba to Samba (Conga) by Gloria Estefan

Max and Dianne: Tango to Best Fake Smile by James Bay

Nicola and Katya: Quickstep to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald

Ranvir and Giovanni: Paso Doble to End of Time by Beyoncé

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020 will kick off properly at 7.25pm Saturday on BBC One with the first live show of the series.