Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

ITV’s ‘The Sister’ to air over four nights starting Monday – preview Episode 1

Russell Tovey leads the spooky new drama.

Published

The Sister
Credit: Euston Films for ITV

Anyone fancy a spooky drama in the run-up to Halloween? You’re in luck as ITV’s ‘The Sister‘ begins on Monday.

If you want to avoid all spoilers for ‘The Sister’, stop reading this article now.

The series will air over four consecutive nights at 9pm on ITV. It is written by Neil Cross (‘Luther) and is inspired by the novel ‘Burial’, also written by Cross.

‘The Sister’ stars Russell Tovey, Bertie Carvel, Simone Ashley, Amrita Acharia, Nina Toussaint-White, Amanda Root and Paul Bazely.

The synopsis for the first episode is:

Nathan seems to have it all — a loving wife, a beautiful home and a solid, if unexciting, career. But Nathan has never been able to forget the worst night of his life: a party that led to the sudden, shocking death of a young woman… the sister of the woman who is now his wife. Only he and Bob, an eccentric old acquaintance, know what really happened — and they’ve resolved to keep it that way. Until one rainy evening, years later, when Bob appears at Nathan’s door with terrifying news. They’re digging up the woods.

Executive Producers are Euston Films Managing Director Kate Harwood (Dublin Murders, Hard Sun, Baghdad Central), alongside Executive Producer for Euston Films, Noemi Spanos (Dublin Murders), and Neil Cross.

The series is directed by Niall MacCormick (The Victim, The Durrells, Doctor Thorne) and produced by Jonathan Curling (Tin Star, Baghdad Central).

‘The Sister’ begins on Monday 26th October 2020 at 9pm on ITV. Preview the first episode with our gallery below:

Credit: Euston Films for ITV

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Petric Petric

EF Country

Premiere: watch Petric’s music video for ‘All Who Wander’

The Canadian Country trio releases their new video today.

6 days ago
Stealing Chaplin Stealing Chaplin

Film

‘Stealing Chaplin’ coming to UK cinemas on Friday

Watch the trailer for the crime caper now.

6 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Fall Update Is Now Live In ‘Adopt Me’ On ‘Roblox’ And Features A New Area

Plus new furniture and a free item for everyone.

7 days ago
Drone Swarm Drone Swarm

Games & Tech

‘Drone Swarm’ Set For Release in October

Free demo available now on Steam.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you