Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Sinners

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest October 2020: ‘The Sinners’ review

A clique of high school girls disappear one-by-one after taking a prank too far.

Published

Grace Carver (Kaitlyn Bernard) is the leader of a clique at her religious school where each of the members represents one of the deadly sins. When Grace believes that one of the group, Aubrey Miller (Brenna Llewellyn), has broken her confidence she plots along with the other girls to scare her into towing the line. After carrying out their plan, Aubrey goes missing and then one-by-one the other girls start to disappear.

‘The Sinners’ (known as ‘The Color Rose’ in the US) is from writer/director Courtney Paige and its premise is a cross between ‘Heathers’, ‘Cruel Intentions’ and ‘Riverdale’. On paper that sounds like it should work and for the first hour of the film, it does. ‘The Sinners’ introduces us to a bunch of despicable mean girls who are bound together by their unpopularity and their outside statuses. With Grace at the helm, the girls are prepared to do whatever they’re told so they don’t think twice about hopping on board with Grace’s plan to scare Aubrey.

The Sinners
Credit: Signature Entertainment

Once Aubrey goes missing, Grace and her closest friend Tori (Brenna Coates), who she’s secretly dating, go into a tailspin worried that the disappearance will be traced back to them. The plot them moves in a new direction with the girls being picked off one-by-one by a masked killer but unusually we don’t really see the kidnappings or the events that lead up to the murders. There’s a glimpse here and there but most of the time, the first you know a girl is dead is when the body is shown lifeless on screen.

In the second half of the film things start to fall apart. The film makes you go through the familiar horror whodunit trope, which is fun, but when the climax arrives and the killer is unmasked, you’ll likely ask yourself ‘who?’ rather than feel it was a rewarding finish to the film. A further twist attempts to be clever but it unfortunately just winds up being completely unbelievable. It’s a real shame because up until that final 30 minutes, ‘The Sinners’ was a solid, contemporary twist on the slasher genre.

The Sinners
Credit: Signature Entertainment

The large cast puts in strong performances. Kaitlyn Bernard is the standout as the wildly rebellious and devious Grace, embodying the mean girl leader and playing her with absolute relish. Tahmoh Penikett is impressive too in a supporting role that sees him playing against type. He plays Grace’s preacher father and his performance is incredibly intense.

‘The Sinners’ had all the ingredients to be a fantastic film but sadly it’s let down by the last 30 minutes. Until that point everything was fitting into place – great acting, an intriguing story, it looks visually interesting and the soundtrack is killer. Unfortunately the ending feels like a slap in the face and it left me scratching my head rather than feeling satisfied.

Cast: Kaitlyn Bernard, Brenna Llewellyn, Breanna Coates, Keilani Elizabeth Rose, Jasmine Randhawa, Carly Fawcett, Natalie Malaika, Aleks Paunovic, Tahmoh Penikett Director: Courtney Paige Writers: Erin Hazlehurst, Courtney Paige & Madison Smith Certificate: 18 Duration: 90 mins Released by: Signature Entertainment

‘The Sinners’ will be released on Digital HD in 2021 by Signature Entertainment.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Petric Petric

EF Country

Premiere: watch Petric’s music video for ‘All Who Wander’

The Canadian Country trio releases their new video today.

6 days ago
Stealing Chaplin Stealing Chaplin

Film

‘Stealing Chaplin’ coming to UK cinemas on Friday

Watch the trailer for the crime caper now.

7 days ago
Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077

Games & Tech

‘Cyberpunk’ 2077 PC Requirements Revealed

Can your rig cope? Probably.

6 days ago
Planet Coaster: Console Edition Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Games & Tech

‘Planet Coaster: Console Edition’ hands-on gameplay and first impressions

See how we got on with the game ahead of its November cross-gen release.

3 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you