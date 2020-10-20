The Cadillac Three Announce surprise album ‘Tabasco & Sweet Tea’ arriving Friday

The Cadillac Three have surprised fans with the announcement that they are releasing new album ‘Tabasco & Sweet Tea’ on Friday 23rd October 2020 via Big Machine Records.

The album comes with little warning and it’s a time capsule of the band’s history together and the sounds they explored on ‘Country Fuzz’, which was released earlier this year.

“As we finished the last record, we knew we were only tapping the surface with songs like ‘The Jam’ for where we could go next musically and found ourselves inspired to dive into these sounds that we had never explored before as a band,” explains drummer Neil Mason.



“We’ve always had a lot of influences, but ultimately found ourselves thinking about what we were listening to in high school — The Meters, Stevie Wonder, Medeski Martin & Wood and John Scofield.”



Lead singer and guitarist Jaren Johnston continues, “this album is a science project… constantly moving in different directions but keeping one cohesive feel throughout. We kind of have this innate thing going after all these years so it’s was cool to kind of stretch into some new musical spaces with elements of a DJ set that flows from track to track, but mixed with 80’s funk vibes and jam-band flow over hardcore country lyrics.”



‘Tabasco & Sweet Tea’ features 11 new songs and for the first week it will be available at a reduced price, making it more accessible for fans struggling during the pandemic.



“We wouldn’t be where we are without our fans,” shares bassist Kelby Ray. “We lost the ability to tour and know many of our fans have also lost their ability to work consistently this year so we wanted to find a way to provide this album as cost effectively as we could. Our hope is that everyone who wants Tabasco & Sweet Tea can get it without breaking the bank.”



The Cadillac Three will debut songs from ‘Tabasco & Sweet Tea’ on 27th October with a livestream for audiences in North America at 7:00P CT and UK/Europe at 20:00 CET. Head to https://www.countryfuzzpresents.com/ for more information.



