‘Planet Coaster: Console Edition’ pre-orders open ahead of 10th November cross-gen release

Frontier Developments has revealed that Planet Coaster: Console Edition and Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PS4 on the 10th November 2020. UK PS5 players can also jump into the action on the 19th November alongside the console release.

Available as a digital exclusive, Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition expands upon the rich assortment of rides and coasters available. As well as the base game, players will also get access to both the Magnificent Rides Collection and the Classic Rides Collection, offering up a total of 18 new rides and coasters, inspired by some of the most iconic attractions from fairgrounds and theme parks around the world. These additions are sure to provide budding coaster park creators with even more ways to delight their guests.

Watch the Planet Coaster: Console Edition pre-order trailer below:

With upgrade path support, those that purchase a digital copy of the game on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to download the optimised next-gen version free of charge when it becomes available by logging on to their next-gen console with the account they purchased the game on. Those that purchase a physical copy of the game will be able to download the optimised next-gen version at no extra cost when it becomes available by inserting the disc into their next-gen console. Next-gen upgrades are not available for physical versions of the game if players have upgraded to PS5 Digital Edition or Xbox Series S.

Players that pre-order Planet Coaster: Console Edition or Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition at participating retailers will also receive Oswald’s Magnificent Machine. This remarkable, one-of-a-kind ride designed by Planet Coaster impresario Oswald B. Thompson, was his first coaster creation and embodies all the fun and excitement Oswald strives to achieve in his parks.

Credit: Frontier Developments

Built from the ground up, Planet Coaster: Console Edition features redesigned interfaces, a brand new radial menu and completely new control system. Anyone can create the coaster park of their dreams by taking advantage of accessible and powerful tools, including detailed piece-by-piece construction and simple-to-use blueprints. And with the Frontier Workshop, players can find an endless source of incredible content at their fingertips to help personalise every aspect of their park, or upload their own creations for people around the world to enjoy. This global community of content creators offers unlimited inspiration for those looking to take their parks to the next level or share their own latest creations to inspire others.

Not only will they have free reign to decide what goes in the park, but precisely how it runs too, making meaningful choices in its day-to-day operations. From hiring staff to setting drinks prices, expanding borders to researching and purchasing attractions, players of all skill levels will get to preside over the coaster park of a lifetime.

Credit: Frontier Developments

Whether diving in for a casual session of the game’s open-ended sandbox mode where money is most definitely not an issue, putting park building and money-making skills to the test in challenge mode, or immersing themselves in the development of a thriving coaster park in the richly rewarding career mode, Planet Coaster: Console Edition is sure to provide endless entertainment however players choose to play.

The game will be available at a suggested retail price of £39.99 for the standard version, and £49.99 for the Deluxe Edition. Check out our Planet Coaster: Console Edition preview to see what we thought of the game or visit the Planet Coaster website for more information.