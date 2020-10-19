Russell Dickerson to release new album ‘Southern Symphony’ in December

Russell Dickerson will release his second album ‘Southern Symphony’ on 4th December 2020 via Triple Tigers Records.

To mark the album announcement, Dickerson has released new track ‘Never Get Old’. The song is the perfect mix of country twang, meddled with stacked harmonies, guitar solos, and big stomp-claps, making you want to raise a glass to the timeless joys in life.

‘Southern Symphony’ is co-produced by Dickerson alongside friend and frequent collaborator Casey Brown and a first-time collaboration with legendary producer Dann Huff.



“‘Southern Symphony’ is hands down the best work I’ve created,” said Dickerson, “It’s the best songs I’ve written. It’s sonically the best we’ve created. This album is ten honest and true tracks that tell the story of how I’ve grown as an artist and a man. I could not be more proud of every song on this album. Enjoy!”

Fans got their first taste of ‘Southern Symphony’ earlier this year with the release of ‘Love You Like I Used To’, which is in the Top 10 on the Country Radio Charts with over 106 million global streams to date.

The album was recorded in Nashville and it’s packed with humble and heartfelt ballads about love and nostalgia matched with his signature party anthems. There’s also a collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on ‘It’s About Time’.



‘Southern Symphony’ is the follow-up to 2017 album ‘Yours’, which has been certified Gold.



The track list for ‘Southern Symphony’ is:



1. Never Get Old

2. Home Sweet

3. All Yours All Night

4. Love You Like I Used To

5. Forever For A Little While

6. It’s About Time (ft. Florida Georgia Line)

7. Honey

8. Southern Symphony

9. Come To Jesus

10. Waiting For You My Whole Life