EF Country Podcast Episode 54: Country Music Week goes digital for 2020

Pip and Laura take a look at the must-see events for the week.

Carly Pearce
Credit: Allister Ann

Country Music Week returns today and over the next seven days there’s plenty of events to get involved with.

From live shows to social media takeovers and everything in between, Country Music Week will feature artists such as Jordan Davis, Brent Cobb, Carly Pearce, Lady A, Caylee Hammack and more.

On the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura take a look at the line-up and share their highlights that you should make time for over the course of the week.

In this article:
