Kevin James Doyle comedy special ‘the 30 year old virgin’ streaming on apple TV and Amazon Prime Video

Kevin James Doyle’s debut full-length comedy special The 30 Year Old Virgin is out now on multiple streaming platforms including AppleTV and Amazon Prime Video.

Growing up in a devoutly Christian home in Ohio, stand up storyteller Kevin James Doyle was saving sex for marriage. After moving to New York City he quickly fell in love and got engaged. A month before his wedding, he called it off and found himself in a precarious position, a 30 year old virgin. Love, sex, guilt, God, growing up, marriage…. The 30 Year Old Virgin is about what happens when you have very rigid expectations about what your life will look like, and then dealing with things turning out very different.

A story of heartbreak and horniness, The 30 Year Old Virgin premiered at the 2017 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. During the month-long run it was described as ‘Fantastic. Engrossing. Hilarious’ by Edinburgh Culture Review. Kevin returned to Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019 with his second revelatory stand up show, Loud Blond Bald Kid, which BroadwayBaby praised as a ‘truly relatable laugh out loud hour’ and was awarded Best Solo Comedy at the NYC FRIGID Festival in 2019.

To coincide with the release of his first full-length comedy special, Kevin will be hosting a series of free online The 30 Year Old Virgin TalkBack events interviewing a number of special guests about topics he touches on in his honest storytelling. First up, on 13th October, Kevin will be exploring the themes of faith, sex and more with The Confessional podcast host and author Nadia Bolz-Weber, a Lutheran Pastor whose works include the book Shameless: A Sexual Reformation.

Doyle recounts the debut performance of The 30 Year Old Virgin: “I had never told anyone about how I lost my virginity until the very first time I did the show. The earlier parts of the show were material I had already performed and honed.

“When I got to the final part, I grabbed some notes and a glass of red wine. I was terrified but at one point, during an especially embarrassing part, a guy in the audience said, “Mate…this is so brave.” That helped me plow through to the end. I think about that moment whenever I feel crazy for sharing something too personal. Instead of thinking it’s weird, people appreciate it and they can laugh along with you.”

The 30 Year Old Virgin was filmed at the historic St. George’s Episcopal Church in New York and even the local clergy welcomed Doyle’s honest performance covering topics ranging from marriage to masturbation.

Doyle explains, “It was exciting to film a show so revealing in the church, although I did not aim to be disrespectful. On the first night of filming, the Reverend who approved the use of the space came and sat in the front row. I was just waiting for him to stand up midway and shut it down. But at the end he said he loved it!”

Kevin James Doyle’s feature length (running time 1 hour 21 minutes) special The 30 Year Old Virgin is available now to buy or rent across multiple platforms through the Comedy Dynamics hybrid distribution network including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Comcast, DirecTV, Dish, Google Play, Spectrum, Vimeo and YouTube. The audio album is also available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Sirius XM and Spotify.

