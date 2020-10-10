Connect with us

‘Here Come The Boys’ to open at the Garrick Theatre in January

The line-up features Strictly stars past and present.

Published

Here Come The Boys
Credit: Here Come The Boys

‘Here Come The Boys’ is set to transfer to the West End for a 16-week season at the Garrick Theatre from 27th January 2021 following its sold-out UK national tour.

The show features ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars Aljaž Škorjanec, Graziano di Prima, Pasha Kovalev and Robin Windsor, and ‘Strictly’ finalist and CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual.

In a club setting, a live resident DJ will spin a cutting-edge soundtrack of dance-floor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures as Aljaž, Graziano, Pasha and  Robin go head-to-head in a battle of Latin, Ballroom, Commercial and Contemporary dance disciplines – with the audience judging the contest.

The Garrick Theatre has reduced its capacity to comply with COVID-19 secure guidelines for social distancing. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

To keep ‘Here Come the Boys’ fresh and exciting there will be some incredible cast revelations, substitutions and additions throughout the 16-week season at the Garrick.

Aljaz said: “I am delighted to welcome such an amazing cast to join me in ‘Here Come the Boys’ at the Garrick Theatre.  I had such a great time on tour last year, so to bring this show into the West End is a dream come true. I can’t wait to battle it out with these boys and let the audience decide as there can only be one King of the Dance! Seriously though, it’s going to be bigger and better than before and I can’t wait! 2020 has been a really tough year for everyone, and this is going to be the perfect antidote and start to 2021.”

Robin said: “I’d heard how good ‘Here Come the Boys’ was on tour so when Aljaz asked me to join the cast I didn’t have to think twice.  I have so missed dancing and am really looking forward to working with him and Pasha again and getting to know Graziano and I loved what Karim did in the 2019 series. I am going head to head with four  great dancers to see who might be crowned King of the Dance and I can’t wait! Its full-on dance!’  

For more information and tickets, please visit www.HereComeTheBoysShow.com.

