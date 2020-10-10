Steps drop new track ‘Under My Skin’ – take a listen

Steps have released new song ‘Under My Skin’ as the latest taster from their upcoming album ‘What The Future Holds‘, which is released on 27th November 2020.

Describing the new track, Steps added “Under My Skin’ is one of our favourite songs on the new album, and while it’s not an official single, we couldn’t wait to share it with you all. Our last album ‘Tears On The Dancefloor’ was up-tempo from start to end, but Steps have always been known for our mid-tempos like ‘Heartbeat’ and ‘It’s The Way You Make Me Feel’ so we wanted to show more diversity on our new album ‘What The Future Holds’. ‘Under My Skin’ is one of the most emotional tracks we’ve ever recorded and we loved harmonising together on this track. We hope you all love it as much as we do.”

‘Under My Skin’ follows the release of lead single ‘What The Future Holds’, which topped the iTunes Chart. Alongside the new album, Steps have also announced their ‘What The Future Holds 2021 Tour’ which is on sale now.

The full What The Future Holds 2021 UK Tour dates are:

Nov 2 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

Nov 3 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Nov 5 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Nov 8 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Nov 11 – Manchester, AO Arena

Nov 13 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

Nov 15 – Belfast, SSE Arena

Nov 18 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Nov 19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Nov 22 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Nov 25 – Brighton, Centre

Nov 26 – London, The O2

Nov 29 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Dec 1 – Bournemouth, International Centre

Tickets are on sale now at https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/1jPeD.