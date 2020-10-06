Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘The Witcher’ Season 2: Take A Peek At Henry Cavill’s New Armour

Exclusively on Netflix.

Published

The Witcher 2
Credit: Netflix

Season one of The Witcher was epic with Henry Cavill putting in a very convincing performance as Geralt of Rivia. To get us in the mood for the upcoming season 2, Netflix have released some images of Geralt in some new armour. Not surprisingly the new armour makes the most of Mr Cavill’s impressive physique whilst still staying true to what we can expect from the world of The Witcher. Netlfix have also released a new image of Ciri (Freya Allan).

Based on the best-selling fantasy series written by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

The Witcher 2
Credit: Netflix

Season one of The Witcher could get confusing at times with the three main characters often operating on different time arcs. Things will be different in season two as all three characters storylines have now collided meaning the storytelling should be on one single timeline.

We’ll also get to meet some other Witchers in season two with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich saying in an interview with The Wrap “Probably my favourite additions for Season 2 are the new witchers,” “Really, in Season 1, we got to know Geralt and he’s our prime example of a witcher. And then there is one other witcher, Remus, who we meet in Episode 103, who quickly dies (laughs). So it was, for us really, about getting Geralt back to his roots and sort of learning where he came from and what his story is and what his sense of family is.”

The Witcher 2
Credit: Netflix

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Port Royale 4 Port Royale 4

Games & Tech

9 Things I Wish I Knew Before Playing Port Royale 4

A few tips to help out as you venture onto the high seas.

5 days ago
Rumer Rumer

EF Country

Rumer announces live stream for October

Find out how to get your hands on tickets.

5 days ago
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Games & Tech

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Echoes Of Valhalla Podcast Released, Plus New Eivor Story Trailer

Podcast available now on Spotify.

7 days ago
Oddworld New n Tasty Oddworld New n Tasty

Games & Tech

Oddworld: New ‘N’ Tasty Coming To Nintendo Switch In October

Physical pre orders open now.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you