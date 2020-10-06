Season 31 of ‘The Simpsons’ to premiere on Disney+ in November

The 31st season of ‘The Simpsons‘ is coming to Disney+ in the UK and Ireland from 6th November 2020.

The longest-running scripted primetime show in TV history, ‘The Simpsons’ will debut all 22 episodes of the new season on the streaming platform. Fans of the show can already watch every season on Disney+.

The Emmy Award-nominated season features an all-star lineup of celebrity guest appearances including Billy Porter, John Mulaney, Jason Momoa, Kevin Smith, Joey King, Lilly Singh, Cate Blanchett, Chrissy Teigen, and Jim Parsons, with musical performances from John Legend and Weezer.

Marvel fans won’t want to miss “Bart the Bad Guy” (Season 31, Episode 14) starring Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, “Avengers: Endgame” Directors Anthony and Joseph Russo, and Maria Hill Actor Cobie Smulders. After first debuting in the short film “Maggie Simpson in ‘Playdate with Destiny,” Baby Hudson makes his Simpsons return in “The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby” (Season 31, Episode 18). The season also includes the 30th episode in the legendary “Treehouse of Horror” anthology as well as the series’ first “Thanksgiving of Horror” (Season 31, Episode 8).

Disney+ currently has more than 600 episodes of ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘The Simpsons Movie,’ and short films “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Longest Daycare’” and “Maggie Simpson in ‘Playdate with Destiny” already streaming on the service.