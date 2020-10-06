Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Season 31 of ‘The Simpsons’ to premiere on Disney+ in November

All 22 episodes will debut on 6th November.

Published

The Simpsons
Credit: Disney

The 31st season of ‘The Simpsons‘ is coming to Disney+ in the UK and Ireland from 6th November 2020.

The longest-running scripted primetime show in TV history, ‘The Simpsons’ will debut all 22 episodes of the new season on the streaming platform. Fans of the show can already watch every season on Disney+.

The Emmy Award-nominated season features an all-star lineup of celebrity guest appearances including Billy Porter, John Mulaney, Jason Momoa, Kevin Smith, Joey King, Lilly Singh, Cate Blanchett, Chrissy Teigen, and Jim Parsons, with musical performances from John Legend and Weezer.

Marvel fans won’t want to miss “Bart the Bad Guy” (Season 31, Episode 14) starring Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, “Avengers: Endgame” Directors Anthony and Joseph Russo, and Maria Hill Actor Cobie Smulders. After first debuting in the short film “Maggie Simpson in ‘Playdate with Destiny,” Baby Hudson makes his Simpsons return in “The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby” (Season 31, Episode 18). The season also includes the 30th episode in the legendary “Treehouse of Horror” anthology as well as the series’ first “Thanksgiving of Horror” (Season 31, Episode 8).

Disney+ currently has more than 600 episodes of ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘The Simpsons Movie,’ and short films “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Longest Daycare’” and “Maggie Simpson in ‘Playdate with Destiny” already streaming on the service.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Port Royale 4 Port Royale 4

Games & Tech

9 Things I Wish I Knew Before Playing Port Royale 4

A few tips to help out as you venture onto the high seas.

5 days ago
Rumer Rumer

EF Country

Rumer announces live stream for October

Find out how to get your hands on tickets.

5 days ago
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Games & Tech

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Echoes Of Valhalla Podcast Released, Plus New Eivor Story Trailer

Podcast available now on Spotify.

7 days ago
Oddworld New n Tasty Oddworld New n Tasty

Games & Tech

Oddworld: New ‘N’ Tasty Coming To Nintendo Switch In October

Physical pre orders open now.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you