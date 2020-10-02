Interview: Harry Lloyd, Jessica Brown Findlay and Alden Ehrenreich discuss Sky Original series ‘Brave New World’

‘Brave New World‘, the Sky Original adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s iconic 1932 novel debuts on Sky and NOW TV today.

All 9 episodes are available on demand and it’s the perfect binge-watch to get you through the miserable weather predicted for the weekend. In the video at the top of the article, we chat to stars Harry Lloyd, Jessica Brown Findlay and Alden Ehrenreich about the series, the dynamic between their characters and the modernisation of Huxley’s original vision.

‘Brave New World’ imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London. John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions. The three become entwined in a fraught relationship that awakens them to the dangers of their own conditioning.

The series also stars Joseph Morgan, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Nina Sosanya and Demi Moore.

‘Brave New World’ is available on Sky and NOW TV now.