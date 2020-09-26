Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Scotty McCreery

EF Country

Scotty McCreery unveils new single ‘You Time’

The new single is out to download and stream now.

Published

Scotty McCreery has released his new single ‘You Time’ through ‘You Time’.

The new track is the first to be lifted from the star’s forthcoming album and it’s his first new material since his RIAA Gold-certified album ‘Seasons Change’. ‘You Time’ is written by McCreery with Frank Rogers and Aaron Eshuis, and produced by Rogers, Eshuis and Derek Wells.

”I am so excited to have new music out,” said McCreery. “I wrote this with Frank (Rogers) and Aaron [Eshuis] at a time when I was on the road more than I’d ever been before, and I’d get home just in time to see Gabi heading out to start her shift as a nurse. I was craving some ‘You Time’ with her and that inspired this song. Of course, now during the pandemic, we’re having a lot of ‘You Time’ which I love.”

McCreery performed ‘You Time’ for the first time at the Ryman Auditorium on 4th September.

Since mid-March, McCreery has already given nearly 100 live-stream performances ranging from Twitch Stream Aid, Circle Sessions, Feed the Front Line Live, Presented by CMT and numerous Facebook and Instagram Live events with country radio stations across the nation and media outlets, which he has dubbed his ‘Somewhere in Quarantine Tour.’

After sold-out European dates last October, McCreery is due to play the UK and Ireland with his full band in May 2021:

  • 4/5/21 Manchester, England – O2 Ritz
  • 5/5/21 Glasgow, Scotland – Old Fruitmarket
  • 7/5/21 London, England – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
  • 9/5/21 Dublin, Ireland Academy – Dublin
  • 11/5/21 Belfast, Northern Ireland – The Limelight (Sold Out)

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Music

Madonna’s ‘Music’: Looking Back At The Classic Album 20 Years On

It's 20 years since Madonna released her multi platinum Music album.

5 days ago
The Singapore Grip episode 2 The Singapore Grip episode 2

TV

‘The Singapore Grip’ episode 2 preview

‘The Singapore Grip‘ continues tonight on ITV and we’ve got a preview of the second episode for you. In a sneak peek clip, Matthew...

6 days ago
Pokemon Pokemon

TV

Funko Europe to launch Pokémon Pop! Vinyl figures in Europe for the first time

Find out which figures arrive in October.

6 days ago
For King & Country For King & Country

Music

For King & Country to release Christmas album ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas’ in October

The chart-topping duo are getting into the festive spirit.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you