J Grange

Music

Watch: J Grange drops new track ‘Rocky Like A$AP’

The rising rapper releases his latest track.

Published

J Grange has release the video for his new single ‘Rocky Like A$AP’.

The tracks was produced with platinum selling producer DUKUS (Amy Winehouse Foundation, Stormzy, Charlie Sloth, Yxng Bane). It’s a celebration of personal ambition and having the strength to ‘keep pushing forward on your quest to the top’.

The track showcases J Grange’s talents throughout, including his songwriting skills, charisma and slick, aspirational wordplay.

J has self funded and directed the music video for ‘Rocky Like A$AP’. The video opens with an industrial, eerily empty feel which ultimately ascends into the realisation of J’s ultimate dream…. music.

Ultimately inspired by his own experiences and overcoming early struggles and harsh battles with Mental Health himself, he found his therapy through music and wants to get this across to other creatives and beyond to urge and inspire them to follow suit.

J is currently in the process of looking to start up his own initiative and record label for people from disadvantaged backgrounds and also who suffer from mental health issues.

