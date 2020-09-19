‘Johnny Cash and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’ to be released in November

‘Johnny Cash and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’, the latest in a series of RPO albums showcasing classic recordings by timeless artists in sublime new musical settings, will be released on 13th November 2020.

Produced by Nick Patrick and Don Reedman and recorded at the Abbey Road Studio 2, ‘Johnny Cash and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’ centres around 12 Cash master recordings including ‘Man In Black’ and ‘Ring Of Fire’. The producers consulted with John Carter Cash who serves as Executive Producer.

The recordings of ‘I Walk The Line’ and ‘Flesh and Blood’ used are both previously unreleased alternate takes from Johnny Cash’s soundtrack sessions for ‘I Walk The Line,’ a 1970 film starring Gregory Peck and Tuesday Weld.

“I believe we have captured the emotion, sensitivity and genuine honesty of Johnny Cash through his story telling and his touching and captivating vocal performances,” says Don Reedman in his notes for the album. “With his unique drama, warmth and tone, the bass baritone voice of this iconic artist Johnny Cash, blends beautifully with the stunning understated symphonic arrangements by the uniquely talented arranger Robin A. Smith and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra….. Making this album with my co-producer Nick Patrick has been a true labour of love, and I believe we have captured the complete spirit and musical message that makes Johnny Cash such a heart-touching and loved artist, whom we are so honoured to serve in our way. Johnny Cash was a man of many emotions and the depth in the songs he sang and the message in those songs strikes a chord in all our hearts.”

Nick Patrick adds, “All these things make up an extraordinary artist. An artist who told the truth, no matter what the consequences. An artist who spoke for the man in the street, who spoke for those with no voice. An artist whose faith spoke through his music. To have the opportunity to work on this album, on some of the most iconic recordings made has been beyond incredible. To feel so close to the voice is to somehow feel closer to the artist. It has been a truly amazing experience. When we were sitting and listening to songs to be considered on this record we realized what a rich body of work we had to draw on….. Making this album has been a life affirming experience, one I will never forget. We thank from the bottom of our hearts the Cash Family for entrusting us with it.”

“My father, Johnny Cash, was in some ways an orchestra unto himself. His deep rich timbre lent to the rich resonance of French horns and cello. His depth of tone and perfect pitch inspired as deeply as a masterfully conducted symphony,” writes John Carter Cash in his liner notes for the album. “But if he were here today and chose to seek an orchestra to support him as the backdrop for the canvas, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra would be his choice…. I remember when my father introduced me to the RPO. I was around ten years old and he and I went to see three films from the James Bond saga at a festival in New York. When the theme for Goldfinger began, he leaned over to me. ‘That’s the finest orchestra in the world, son, he said. ‘That’s the Royal Philharmonic.’…. He knew the music of the RPO. He respected them all throughout his life…. I know my father would be enormously excited to see this new album become a reality. I am beyond proud to introduce this masterwork, the essential work of Johnny Cash with the orchestra that he revered and appreciated above all else.”

