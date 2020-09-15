Watch: First trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ season 2

Hot on the heels of The Mandalorian season 2 first look images we’ve finally been treated to a first trailer. There’s a little over 6 weeks to wait until the show returns to Disney+ and we seriously can’t wait.

The Mandalorian is set five years after Return of the Jedi and takes place some 25 years before the events of The Force Awakens. The story follows the adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter. In season one, a contract lands him in possession of The Child, who is the same species as Yoda.

Credit: Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. The trailer gives further hints at the plot for season 2. It appears that the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) is set on a mission by the Armorer (Emily Swallow) to reunite The Child with its own kind. That might not be so bad if he knew where to find them. It looks like he’s going to be exploring the galaxy for clues.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. New characters for season 2 include Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Boba Fett (Temura Morrison), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant).

Credit: Lucasfilm

Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.

The Mandalorian season 2 premieres on Disney+ on 30th October, 2020.