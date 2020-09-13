Apple TV+ unveils trailer for Paul Rudd’s docuseries ‘Tiny World’

Apple TV+ has unveiled the official trailer for new Apple Original docuseries ‘Tiny World’.

Narrated and executive produced by Paul Rudd (“Ant-man’), ‘Tiny World’ will debut its first six episodes globally on 2nd October 2020. The second set of six episodes will arrive in 2021.

‘Tiny World’ gives viewers a unique perspective into the natural world, illuminating the ingenuity and resilience of some of the planet’s smallest creatures. With over 200 species filmed, each episode combines stunning cinematography with dynamic storytelling to show the world through the eyes of the tiniest animals and witness the extraordinary things they do to survive.

Nearly a decade of filming in ecosystems around the world – ranging from the African savanna to the backyard garden – reveals never-before-seen moments captured by the latest in groundbreaking video technology.

‘Tiny World’ is produced by Plimsoll Productions, and written and executive produced by Tom Hugh-Jones. Dr. Martha Holmes and Grant Mansfield also serve as executive producers on behalf of Plimsoll Productions.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for £4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial .