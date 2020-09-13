Connect with us

‘The Singapore Grip’ Episode 1 preview

For rubber baron Walter Blackett and his family, 1941 Singapore is full of wealth and privilege.

Published

The Singapore Grip
Credit: Mammoth Screen for ITV

ITV’s big new drama ‘The Singapore Grip‘ begins tonight at 9pm.

The series is adapted from Booker Prize winner J.G. Farrell’s novel by Oscar winning screenwriter and playwright Sir Christopher Hampton (Atonement, Dangerous Liaisons). It stars Luke Treadaway, David Morrissey, Jane Horrocks, Colm Meaney and Charles Dance.

Former Coronation Street actor Elizabeth Tan and rising star Georgia Blizzard also star as leads in the series.

The synopsis for episode 1 is:

For rubber baron Walter Blackett and his family, 1941 Singapore is full of wealth and privilege, and the horrors of war-torn Europe a distant whisper. With his company’s silver jubilee approaching, Walter looks to consolidate his power as his elderly partner, Mr Webb, moves further into retirement.

With the issue of his legacy to consider, Walter must decide where to place his trust; in his wilful daughter Joan and the apple of his eye, or his son Monty, a reckless liability.

But their world is rocked by the arrival of Vera Chiang, a mysterious Chinese dissident, seeking their aid. 

‘The Singapore Grip’ begins at 9pm tonight on ITV. Preview the first episode with our gallery below:

Credit: Mammoth Screen for ITV

