Filmore to release debut album ‘State I’m In’ this month

Filmore will release his debut album ‘State I’m In’ on 25th September 2020.

The album features 18 tracks including recent hit ‘Other Girl’ which has had over 21 million streams to date.

“This album is a look into my life over the last few years. It’s the ups and downs in relationships, experiences from my hometown, life on the road, and living in Nashville,” shares Filmore. “I wrote every song from a real and personal place with amazing writers and friends. My hope is that you can listen to this album from start to finish and know who Filmore is by the end. Knowing that these songs relate to others, to help them get through a break-up, or celebrate love, or just let them enjoy a night out with friends, is why I made this album. State I’m In can be a state of mind or a specific location that helps you remember a moment in your life. For me, every one of these songs represents a moment in time that made me who I am today.”

Produced by Zach Abend (Chris Young, Ingrid Andress, Cale Dodds), ‘State I’m In’ seamlessly blends country music sensibilities with pop and electronic elements in earnest and features a number of brand new tracks including upcoming radio single, ‘Nothing’s Better,’ along with breakthrough track ‘Slower‘.



Raised in Wildwood, Missouri, Filmore’s was inspired by his Colombian mother’s salsa music to his father’s Eighties’ favourites like John Mellencamp and Def Leppard.

“I grew up listening to all types of music – my parents music and the radio stations in my hometown. From high school to college and even after moving to Nashville, my musical influences continue to grow,” shares Filmore. “The motto I try to follow when writing and recording is ‘anything but typical.’ I’ve been in Nashville almost nine years, and in the last couple it feels like I’ve hit a groove creatively.”

Credit: Curb Records

