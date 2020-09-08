Steps to release new album ‘What The Future Holds’ in November

Steps will release new album ‘What The Future Holds’ on 27th November 2020.

The pop favourites will also embark on the ‘What The Future Holds 2021 Tour’ and they’ll be debuting the title track from the new album on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show tomorrow.

The tour will start in Sheffield on 2nd November 2021 and tickets will go on sale from Friday 18th September 2020 at 10am. Fans who pre-order the album from the Steps superstore will receive a pre-sale code and have the chance to get tickets on 15th September.

Steps will be joined on the tour by Sophie Ellis-Bextor as special guest.

‘What The Future Holds’ will be available to download and stream following its premiere tomorrow morning. The song was penned by Sia and is described as a ‘thundering, gloriously dramatic’ track.

Credit: BMG

The new album will be released by BMG and is available to pre-order on all digital platforms plus CD, Vinyl (including a limited edition transparent pink edition) and Cassette. A must for all Steps memorabilia collectors, the album will also be available as part of a Cassette Collection featuring five separate transparent pink solo cassettes with an intro from each band member, all in a special collector’s box.

For the collection the band worked with writers such as Fiona Bevan (One Direction, Lewis Capaldi), Ina Wroldsen (Shakira, Britney Spears) and Karl Twigg (who worked on their first three albums) plus there’s songs written by the likes of Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beyonce), Hannah Robinson (Kylie) and new pop shape-shifters such as Gracey and MNEK.

Speaking of the album and tour, Steps add: “We will never forget the past with Steps, it’s what made us, but we’ve got to look to the future too. We were so thrilled that the last album was a success and it gave us a new lease of life. Performing live has always been our favourite part of being in Steps – we had the most fun of our career on the last tour and we’re already planning for the next one to be our biggest spectacle yet. We’re also thrilled to have Sophie Ellis-Bextor as our special guest on the What The Future Holds 2021 Tour – her catalogue is full of floor-fillers and she knows how to get any party started. We are so excited for everyone to hear this new album and to come join us on tour.”

‘ What The Future Holds 2021′ UK Tour Dates

Nov 2 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

Nov 3 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Nov 5 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Nov 8 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Nov 11 – Manchester, AO Arena

Nov 13 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

Nov 15 – Belfast, SSE Arena

Nov 18 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Nov 19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Nov 22 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Nov 25 – Brighton, Centre

Nov 26 – London, The O2

Nov 29 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Dec 1 – Bournemouth, International Centre

To buy tickets, please visit aegpresents.co.uk/steps.