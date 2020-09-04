Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Carly Pearce

EF Country

Carly Pearce releases new Single ‘Next Girl’

The chart-topping singer is back with a brand new song.

Published

Carly Pearce has dropped new single ‘Next Girl’ today.

A return to her roots and taking inspiration from 90s Country, ‘Next Girl’ is the follow-up to Pearce’s number one single ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’ with Lee Brice.

“Country music always had these straight-talking women, who were so strong and so sassy,” says Pearce. “They were flirty, funny, feisty – and they weren’t afraid of banjos, fiddles, mandolins, steel guitar. Put all those things together, and it’s everything that pulled me to Country music as a little girl.”

The song is a collaboration with songwriters and producers Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

“We got together and just kept throwing out songs we loved, singing pieces of them,” Pearce says of the song’s creation. “They both got everything I wanted to do like ‘That Kind of Girl,’ ‘Blame It On Your Heart,’ ‘Better Things To Do,’ ‘There’s Your Trouble,’ ‘Spilled Perfume’ kind of stuff. The song just started tumbling together from there – and ‘Next Girl’ happened. It felt just like where Patty Loveless might be today, and we couldn’t wait to record it!”

Pearce was recently nominated for four awards at the CMAs – New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Video of the Year. The winners will be announced at the CMA Awards show on 11th November.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

The 10 spookiest games on Roblox you can play this Halloween

Lots of games to scare you silly this Halloween.

October 23, 2019
Sky Sharks Sky Sharks

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2020: Sky Sharks review

Flying sharks and Nazi zombies? This has gotta be fun right?

August 27, 2020
Roblox Adopt Me Roblox Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Some of the worst scams in Adopt Me on Roblox

Trade safe.

May 26, 2020
The Mavericks The Mavericks

EF Country

The Mavericks – En Español album review

The legendary band release their first Spanish-language album.

August 21, 2020



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you