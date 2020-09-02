‘The Singapore Grip’ coming to ITV this month

‘The Singapore Grip’ will launch on ITV at 9pm on Sunday 13th September 2020 it has been confirmed.

The series, from ITV and Mammoth Screen, stars Luke Treadaway, David Morrissey, Elizabeth Tan, Jane Horrocks, Colm Meaney and Charles Dance. Rising star Georgia Blizzard will also star in the show.

An epic story set during World War Two, The Singapore Grip focuses on a British family living in Singapore at the time of the Japanese invasion. The series has commenced filming in South East Asia.

‘The Singapore Grip’ is adapted from Booker Prize winner J.G. Farrell’s novel by Oscar winning screenwriter and playwright Christopher Hampton (Atonement, Dangerous Liaisons).

Credit: Mammoth Screen for ITV

Olivier Award winning actor Luke Treadaway (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Ordeal By Innocence, Traitors) plays the reluctant hero and innocent abroad Matthew Webb.

Award winning actor, David Morrissey (The Missing, Britannia, The Walking Dead) takes the role of ruthless rubber merchant Walter Blackett, who is head of British Singapore’s oldest and most powerful firm alongside his business partner Webb played by Charles Dance OBE (Game of Thrones, And Then There Were None).

With Webb’s health failing, Walter needs to ensure the future of their firm is secure. He decides Webb’s son Matthew is the perfect match for his spoilt daughter Joan (Georgia Blizzard). Matthew’s idealism leaves Walter increasingly suspicious as Matthew himself falls under the spell of Vera Chiang (Elizabeth Tan), a mysterious Chinese refugee.

Credit: Mammoth Screen for ITV

Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous, Trollied, Little Voice) plays Sylvia Blackett, Walter’s wife and Colm Meaney (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) plays Major Brendan Archer.

Also joining the esteemed cast are Luke Newberry (In The Flesh) playing Walter’s son Monty, Bart Edwards (UnREAL, Peep Show) as Captain James Ehrendorf and Christophe Guybet (Sakho et Mangane, Falco) as Dupigny.

The series will be executive produced by Mammoth Screen’s Damien Timmer and Karen Thrussell, responsible for recent dramas including Poldark and The Witness For The Prosecution and the up-coming World on Fire for BBC One, NW and Parade’s End for BBC Two and Victoria, Endeavour and Vanity Fair for ITV.

Farah Abushwesha (The ABC Murders) will produce the series and Tom Vaughan (Press,Victoria, Doctor Foster) will direct all six episodes.