Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Max George, Caroline Quentin, Clara Amfo among first six celebs announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Find out who else will be taking part this year.

Published

Max George
Credit: BBC

Strictly Come Dancing will be returning for a new series on BBC One very soon and the first six celebs have been announced.

During ‘The One Show’ last night it was confirmed that actress Caroline Quentin, former NFL player Jason Bell and The Wanted singer Max George will be taking part in this year’s series.

This morning ‘Good Morning Britain’s’ Ranvir Singh, Radio 1’s Clara Amfo and double Olympic gold medallist boxer Nicola Adams OBE were also announced as contestants.

Talking about joining the show, and following in the footsteps of fellow The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness, Max said: “Buzzing to be on Strictly this year. Not really one for the dance floor, but I take a lot of comfort in the fact that Jay McGuiness set The Wanted’s bar so low….”

Ranvir Singh said: “The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror – feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared.   Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!”

Strictly Come Dancing is due to return to our screens this autumn and more celebs will be announced in the coming days.

The series will have a shorter run due to the pandemic and judge Bruno Tonioli will be judging remotely due to the logistics of international travel. He is expected to appear in person on the panel later in the series.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

The 10 spookiest games on Roblox you can play this Halloween

Lots of games to scare you silly this Halloween.

October 23, 2019
Sky Sharks Sky Sharks

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2020: Sky Sharks review

Flying sharks and Nazi zombies? This has gotta be fun right?

5 days ago
Roblox Adopt Me Roblox Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Some of the worst scams in Adopt Me on Roblox

Trade safe.

May 26, 2020
The Mavericks The Mavericks

EF Country

The Mavericks – En Español album review

The legendary band release their first Spanish-language album.

August 21, 2020



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you