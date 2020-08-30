Connect with us

Last Call

Film

Trailer debuts for Gavin Michael Booth’s split screen drama ‘Last Call’

The film will get a theatrical release in September.

Published

The trailer has been released for director Gavin Michael Booth’s forthcoming film ‘Last Call’.

The film is released in cinemas on 18th September and will be distributed by Mutiny Pictures. The cast includes Daved Wilkins (The Mindy Project) and Sarah Booth (The Moodys).

‘Last Call’ is the story of the relationship between two strangers who are thrown together in an environment of mounting crisis: Beth is a late night janitor who accidentally answers a call from Scott who believes he has dialed a suicide prevention hotline. ‘Last Call’ showcases both ends of a phone call that has Beth navigating a life-changing conversation as she attempts to save Scott’s life.

The film is a split screen real-time feature film. No hidden cuts as the film plays out with two camera crews in different parts of a city, showing two sides of a story unfold in real-time. It will be released during National Suicide Awareness Month and the film will work with Art With Impact, a non-profit that uses film to start conversations on college campuses about mental health in order to destigmatize the topic.

Written and produced by Gavin Michael Booth and Daved Wilkins, ‘Last Call’ is the winner of 25 international festival awards.

Director Booth is known for breaking new filmmaking ground teaming up with producer Jason Blum to create ‘Fifteen’, the world’s first movie broadcast live using Twitter’s Periscope App. Mutiny has signed on to distribute Booth’s latest film, ‘Last Call’ and will follow it up with two films to be shot this year: ‘Dreamcrusher’ and ‘Cut!’.

