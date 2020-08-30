Connect with us

James Bourne

Music

Busted star James Bourne to release solo album ‘Safe Journey Home’ in October

The long-awaited debut album arrives later this year.

Published

Busted star James Bourne will release his debut solo album ‘Safe Journey Home’ on 23rd October via his own Bad Apple label in conjunction with ADA.

The lead single from the record is ‘Everyone Is My Friend’, which is available to download and stream now.

‘Safe Journey Home’ has been a long time coming for Bourne. He originally planned to release a solo album years ago and some of his songs ended up being recorded by McBusted in 2014.

“Music has given so much and it’s been a very natural way of life for me,” he explains. “There have been times when Busted weren’t killing it in arenas and in everyone’s face, but I was still making a living from my songs. I enjoy making music and writing songs. Now  I’m doing the same thing I do in Busted, I’m just doing it without Busted.”

Bourne and his old friend, producer John Fields (Jimmy Eat World, Selena Gomez), co-wrote all ten of the album’s songs, and were joined on three tracks by the veteran hitmaker Stephen Bishop (whose countless hits include Phil Collins’ Oscar-nominated ‘Separate Lives’).

The album sleeve was designed by Los Angeles artist, graphic designer and owner of La-La Land Gallery Kii Arens.

The track list for ‘Safe Journey Home’ is:

  1. Everyone Is My Friend
  2. Drive
  3. Unknown
  4. These Streets Know Me Well
  5. Language
  6. The Beatles
  7. Batman’s House
  8. Time Kills Us All
  9. Somebody Else’s Problem
  10. Safe Journey Home

In this article:
