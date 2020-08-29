Connect with us

The Boys in the Band: first-look images released for Netflix adaptation

The Tony Award winning show is coming to the streaming service.

Published

The Boys in the Band
The Boys in the Band is coming to Netflix on 30th September 2020 and a series of first-look images have been released.

The film is directed by Joe Mantello and adapted from Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking 1968 play about gay friendship and chosen family. It stars im Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins.

The Boys in the Band is produced by Ryan Murphy and it reunites the entire cast of the Tony-winning Broadway revival.

In 1968 New York City – when being gay was still considered to be best kept behind closed doors – a group of friends gather for a raucous birthday party hosted by Michael (Jim Parsons), a screenwriter who spends and drinks too much, in honor of the sharp-dressed and sharp-tongued Harold (Zachary Quinto). Other partygoers include Donald (Matt Bomer), Michael’s former flame, now mired in self-analysis; Larry (Andrew Rannells), a randy commercial artist living with Hank (Tuc Watkins), a school teacher who has just left his wife; Bernard (Michael Benjamin Washington), a librarian tiptoeing around fraught codes of friendship alongside Emory (Robin de Jesús), a decorator who never holds back; and a guileless hustler (Charlie Carver), hired to be Harold’s gift for the night. What begins as an evening of drinks and laughs gets upended when Alan (Brian Hutchison), Michael’s straight-laced college roommate, shows up unexpectedly and each man is challenged to confront long-buried truths that threaten the foundation of the group’s tight bond.

The Boys in the Band debuts on Netflix on 30th September 2020.

