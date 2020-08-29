Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2020: The Honeymoon Phase review

A young couple lie to get into a lucrative study.

Published

The Honeymoon Phase
Credit: MPI Media

Young couple Tom (Jim Schubin) and Eve (Chloe Carroll) pretend they’re married to they can participate in a scientific experiment known as The Millennium Project. The 30-day study is supposed to analyse their relationship as they live in a secluded smart home and they will be rewarded $50,000 for their time. What starts off as exciting and fun soon turns into a descent into paranoia for Eve as she starts to suspect that Tom isn’t the man she thought he was.

The feature directorial debut of Phillip G. Carroll Jr., The Honeymoon Phase starts off as a drama with an almost whimsical light-hearted feel before transforming into something altogether darker. As the experiment progresses, Eve starts to feel unsafe and becomes paranoid that something is going on. At first her suspicions fall upon the people around her and Tom, but quickly she begins to suspect that Tom isn’t the man she entered the experiment with.

The Honeymoon Phase
Credit: MPI Media

What unfolds after that is a rollercoaster for the viewer who needs to decide whether they believe Eve or if they think she’s becoming delusional. As the clues seem to pile up one way, other doubts creep in that make you think she may be a victim of her circumstances. The tension soars in the second half, which is when the film really finds its feet and the climax, which I wasn’t wholly sure was going to be satisfactory, manages to deliver a few twists that the audience won’t see coming.

Much of the film rests on the shoulders of Chloe Carroll, who is the wife of the film’s director. Honestly I wasn’t completely convinced by her, finding her a little lacking in the first half of the film but when her character is required to fight and be stronger, she was much better. Her performance was certainly better than Jim Schubin who never manages to be more than a cartoon villain when he’s acting out Jim’s (potential) villainous side. There isn’t a whole lot of chemistry between them either, making it hard to really buy into the relationship of their characters.

The Honeymoon Phase
Credit: MPI Media

The Honeymoon Phase is an interesting idea and the premise is pretty solid. The execution isn’t as slick as it could have been and the film is a little uneven with a first half that takes a little too long to really get going. The second half wins you over and it suggests that with tighter direction and a stronger cast, it could have been an even more compelling film. Don’t get me wrong, it’s enjoyable enough but it never quite reaches the heights you hope it will.

Cast: Chloe Carroll, Jim Schubin, François Chau, Tara Westwood Director: Phillip G. Carroll Jr. Writer: Phillip G. Carroll Jr. Certificate: TBC Duration: 89 mins Released by: MPI Media Group

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

The 10 spookiest games on Roblox you can play this Halloween

Lots of games to scare you silly this Halloween.

October 23, 2019
Sky Sharks Sky Sharks

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2020: Sky Sharks review

Flying sharks and Nazi zombies? This has gotta be fun right?

2 days ago
The Mavericks The Mavericks

EF Country

The Mavericks – En Español album review

The legendary band release their first Spanish-language album.

August 21, 2020
Roblox Adopt Me Roblox Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Some of the worst scams in Adopt Me on Roblox

Trade safe.

May 26, 2020



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you