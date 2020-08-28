Win a ‘The High Note’ Superstar Gift Pack

Experience the stylish and contemporary female lead comedy ‘The High Note’, available now on Digital Download and on DVD 31st August 2020 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Emmy nominee and Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross (‘Blackish’) stars as Grace Davis, a music icon who elevates her career to the next level with the help of Maggie, her ambitious assistant (Dakota Johnson; Fifty Shades of Grey franchise), in the delightful and glamorous film that brings a lighthearted humor to the illustrious and trendy LA music scene. Directed by Nisha Ganatra (‘Late Night’) and written by Flora Greeson, a former personal assistant in the music industry, ‘The High Note’ features a showstopping cast alongside Ross and Johnson including Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (‘Luce’), Bill Pullman (‘The Sinner’), Zoë Chao (‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’), and June Diane Raphael (‘The Disaster Artist’) with Eddie Izzard (‘Ocean’s Thirteen’) and Ice Cube (‘Ride Along’).

Showcasing brand-new original songs and soulful covers, ‘The High Note’ on DVD and Digital features breathtaking musical performances by Tracee Ellis Ross and Kelvin Harrison, Jr., and comes packed with never-before-seen exclusive bonus content including an all-new original music video, deleted scenes and featurettes with cast and crew taking audiences deeper into the alluring story of Grace Davis and her captivating music career.

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Grace must choose between playing it safe or listening to her heart in a decision that could change her life forever. Entertaining and hilarious, ‘The High Note’ is an uplifting must-own film with a profound message that reminds audiences everywhere to follow your dreams.

Credit: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

