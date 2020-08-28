Connect with us

Win a ‘The High Note’ Superstar Gift Pack

Win three musical dramas from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Published

The High Note Superstar Gift Pack
Credit: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Experience the stylish and contemporary female lead comedy ‘The High Note’, available now on Digital Download and on DVD 31st August 2020 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Emmy nominee and Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross (‘Blackish’) stars as Grace Davis, a music icon who elevates her career to the next level with the help of Maggie, her ambitious assistant (Dakota Johnson; Fifty Shades of Grey franchise), in the delightful and glamorous film that brings a lighthearted humor to the illustrious and trendy LA music scene. Directed by Nisha Ganatra (‘Late Night’) and written by Flora Greeson, a former personal assistant in the music industry, ‘The High Note’ features a showstopping cast alongside Ross and Johnson including Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (‘Luce’), Bill Pullman (‘The Sinner’), Zoë Chao (‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’), and June Diane Raphael (‘The Disaster Artist’) with Eddie Izzard (‘Ocean’s Thirteen’) and Ice Cube (‘Ride Along’).

Showcasing brand-new original songs and soulful covers, ‘The High Note’ on DVD and Digital features breathtaking musical performances by Tracee Ellis Ross and Kelvin Harrison, Jr., and comes packed with never-before-seen exclusive bonus content including an all-new original music video, deleted scenes and featurettes with cast and crew taking audiences deeper into the alluring story of Grace Davis and her captivating music career.

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Grace must choose between playing it safe or listening to her heart in a decision that could change her life forever. Entertaining and hilarious, ‘The High Note’ is an uplifting must-own film with a profound message that reminds audiences everywhere to follow your dreams.

The High Note
Credit: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

To celebrate the release of ‘The High Note’ we’re giving away a Superstar Gift Pack that features a DVD copy of the film along with DVD copies of ‘Yesterday’ and ‘Dreamgirls’. Enter below for a chance to win….

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Thursday 3rd September 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 13.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

