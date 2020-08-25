Connect with us

Morgan Wallen

EF Country

Morgan Wallen debuts ‘More Than My Hometown’ music Video

The bittersweet clip is out now.

Published

Morgan Wallen has debuted the music video for his new single ‘More Than My Hometown’.

The song is fast-rising on the Country charts in the US and is currently in the Top 25. The video was directed by Justin Clough and it was shot in Ashland City, TN.

The clip reads between the lyrics of the skyrocketing single, telling the bittersweet visual story of a small-town couple torn apart by big city ambitions. Wallen plays his part, stepping into roles as both a fictional big brother character and the video’s narrator, strumming his six string and watching the heartbreaker unfold from the sidelines.

Recently, Wallen set the new Apple Music first day record for a Country song with the most streams ever (4.6 Million) on ‘7 Summers,’ debuting at #3 on the Global Top 100 chart while topping the Country Songs charts in both the U.S. and Canada.

At Spotify he claimed the biggest all-time first day record for a Country track by a solo artist, and reached #3 on the U.S. all-genre Top 200 chart upon release.

