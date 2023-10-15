Madonna opens ‘The Celebration Tour’ at London’s O2 Arena – see the set list and images

Madonna kicked off ‘The Celebration Tour’ in London last night at The O2 Arena.

Originally scheduled to open in North America, that leg was postponed after the pop icon had a serious health scare. Last night, the singer appeared to be back on form as she took fans through her incredible career and reflected on the unparalleled career that she’s had.

With nods to her beginnings as a struggling artist living in New York City, to her meteoric success, through personal and professional lows to spiritual awakening; the show captures Madonna’s past while looking to the future. Directed by long-time collaborator Jamie King and the musical direction of Stuart Price; songs included ‘Nothing Really Matters’, ‘Open Your Heart’, ‘Like A Prayer’, ‘Into The Groove’ and ‘Crazy For You’.

The colossal 78 date tour, produced by Live Nation, will move across Europe before landing in Madonna’s adopted hometown of New York City in December to begin the North American leg. The celebration will move over the US and Canada throughout spring of 2024; concluding with 4 sold out shows in Mexico City next April.

The full set list for the first night was:

Act I

It’s a Celebration (Spoken intro skit by Bob the Drag Queen)

Nothing Really Matters

Everybody (Contains elements of “Where’s the Party”)

Into the Groove (Contains elements of “Into the Hollywood Groove”)

Burning Up

Open Your Heart (Contains elements of “Live to Tell”)

Holiday (Contains elements of “I Want Your Love” by Chic)

The Storm (Contains elements of “In This Life”)

Live to Tell

The Ritual (Dancers Interlude; Contains elements of “Girl Gone Wild”)

Like a Prayer (Contains elements of “Girl Gone Wild”, “Act of Contrition” and “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras))

Act II

The Sacrifice / Erotic (Contains elements of “Living For Love” & “Erotica” & “Justify My Love” & ”Fever’)

Erotica (Contains elements of “Erotica (Final Demo 2)” and “Papa Don’t Preach”)

Justify My Love (Contains elements of “Gangsta” by Kehlani)

Fever (Eddie Cooley cover) (Snippet)

Hung Up (Contains elements of “Hung Up on Tokischa”, “Gangsta” by Kehlani and “Fever”)

Bad Girl (First time since 1993)

Ballroom (Dancers Interlude; Contains elements of “Up Down Suite”, “Vogue” and “BREAK MY SOUL (THE QUEENS MIX)”)

Vogue

Human Nature (Shortened)

Crazy for You

Act III

The Beast Within (Video Interlude)

Die Another Day

Don’t Tell Me

Mother and Father

Little Star (Snippet, acapella dedicated to Lourdes’s birthday)

I Will Survive(Gloria Gaynor cover) (Acoustic)

La Isla Bonita

Don’t Cry for Me Argentina (Andrew Lloyd Webber cover)

Act IV

Madonna (Video Interlude – Contains elements of “I Don’t Search I Find”)

Bedtime Story (Contains elements of Junior’s Sound Factory Mix)

Ray of Light (Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit;… more )

Rain

Act V

Like a Virgin (Contains elements of”Billie Jean”, ” You Rock My World” and “The Way You Make Me Feel” by Michael Jackson)

Bitch I’m Madonna (Contains elements of “Give Me All Your Luvin” and “Unapologetic Bitch”)

Celebration (Contains elements of “Music”)