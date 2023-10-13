Anne Rice’s ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 1 coming to Blu-ray and DVD in November

Season 1 of Anne Rice’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on 6th November 2023.

The series stars Jacob Anderson (‘Game of Thrones’), Eric Bogosian (‘Succession’) and Sam Reid (‘The Newsreader’). The contemporary adaptation breathes new life into Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel and marks the thrilling first instalment of AMC’s emerging Immortal Universe series based on her lauded ‘The Vampire Chronicles’.

Currently airing on BBC Two, with each episode available to purchase on digital 24 hours after its transmission, courtesy of Acorn Media International, the series is created by Rolin Jones (‘Boardwalk Empire’) and executively produced by Mark Johnson (‘Breaking Bad’), Christopher Rice, the late Anne Rice and Alan Taylor (‘The Sopranos’), who directs the first two episodes.

In modern-day Dubai, vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) sits down with renowned journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) to share the story of his life – or rather, his afterlife – which begins in the hustle and bustle of 20th-century New Orleans. There, challenged by the constraints as a queer Black man in 1900s America, Louis finds it impossible to ignore the irresistible allure of Lestat de Lioncourt’s (Sam Reid) offer of the ultimate escape: a chance to outmanoeuvre the confines of mortality and join him as his vampire companion.

But Louis’ new powers come at a precious price and the introduction of Lestat’s latest creation – the child vampire Claudia (Bailey Bass) – propels them on a path of revenge and redemption spanning decades.

Pre-order Anne Rice’s ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 1 on Blu-ray and DVD now.

