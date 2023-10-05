Harper O’Neill – ‘Dark Bar Daisy’ album review

Harper O’Neill, a Nashville-based music sensation, is rewriting the rules of the genre with her debut project, ‘Dark Bar Daisy.’ Born in Dallas, Texas, in 1990, Harper’s journey to here has been marked by her unwavering dedication to authenticity and an innate musical talent that sets her apart from the crowd. You will be able to see her over here in the UK in January when she opens for Ashley McBryde on her UK tour. We interviewed Harper in August if you want to catch up on that read right here.

Growing up in Dallas, Harper was immersed in a household filled with music. Her mother introduced her to rock and pop legends like the Rolling Stones and James Taylor, while her father shared his passion for women songwriters such as Carole King, Susan Tedeschi, and Bonnie Raitt. Both parents shared a deep love for Texas country artists like Hayes Carll, Robert Earl Keen, and Lyle Lovett, setting the stage for Harper’s diverse musical influences.

Harper’s musical journey took a detour when she attended the University of Texas at Austin, earning a degree in communications. After graduation, she found herself working in financial services, a career that she describes as “dreadfully boring.” Trusting her instincts and her faith her own abilities O’Neill made the move to Nashville in 2018 and her journey took an unexpected turn when a video she posted on TikTok in 2022 caught the attention of Jody Williams, a renowned publishing executive who has worked with artists like Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood.

Williams signed Harper to his Jody Williams Songs label, a co-venture with Warner Chappell Music and later that year she experienced more success, being named the 1st place winner of the ‘American Songwriter’ Song Contest, which aims to discover new talent and ground-breaking song writing from writers everywhere.

With her debut project, ‘Dark Bar Daisy’ Harper O’Neill is poised to make her mark as one of country music’s most exciting new voices. Although there’s a lot more to her sound and style than just Country music as she melds classic Soul, R&B and Gospel-tinged singer-songwriter vibes into one evocative melting pot.

Album opener ‘No Longer Mine’ sets the stage with its 60s-style groove, featuring a funky baseline, horns, and sparse yet evocative production. O’Neill’s soulful vocals convey the bittersweet essence of lost love, creating a clever dichotomy that resonates throughout the track. If it’s Soul music that moves you then check out ‘Somebody, a song with an intriguing narrative, exploring a crush from afar, with superb horn arrangements. O’Neill’s soulful vocals and classic 60s soul elements give the song a timeless allure, reminiscent of artists like Nina Simone and Amy Winehouse whilst ‘When You Love Me’ boasts a slick 60s Soul production that places O’Neill’s vocals front and centre. With heartfelt lyrics and a jazz-influenced guitar solo, the song beautifully balances lightness and heartbreak and is one of many moments on this album that you have to remind yourself of Harper O’Neill’s tender years and relative lack of experience.

Elsewhere, O’Neill experiments with other sounds and genre-blurring tracks. The title track pays tribute to dive bars and exudes the soulful spirit of Aretha Franklin blended with the storytelling prowess of Miranda Lambert. O’Neill’s voice, with its distinct tremor evoking comparisons with the likes of Dolly Parton, captivates against a backdrop of organ and horns.

‘Bottom Line,’ meanwhile, brings classic singer/songwriter vibes reminiscent of Carole King, Joni Mitchell and Nanci Griffith. O’Neill’s heartfelt lyrics and acoustic arrangements unravel a poignant story of falling out of love. ‘If you’d have needed space, I’d have given you the sky,’ O’Neill sings about the man who left set against more acoustic vibes and a wonderful melody on the chorus whilst ‘I’m Not Her’ sees acoustic guitars bring a lighter, beachy vibe as O’Neill sings about herself in the first person as she re-iterates, ‘I’m not the girl you used to know….I made some changes’. It’s an empowered, fierce song about change and growth in the face of heartbreak and adversity. Forced evolution, if you will, that leaves you in a better place than from where you started.

The album’s closer, “I Was Always Yours,” showcases O’Neill’s vocal prowess, once again, against a backdrop of a grand piano. With a delivery reminiscent of Dionne Warwick, O’Neill holds the listener in thrall, creating a late-night, hotel bar ambiance as she holds the smoky room and drunken patrons in thrall via her presence, persona and voice.

In ‘Dark Bar Daisy,’ Harper O’Neill has crafted an impressive debut album that defies genre boundaries. Her soulful vocals and evocative storytelling, accompanied by rich and varied musical arrangements, create an enchanting listening experience. This album is not only a testament to O’Neill’s immense talent but also a promising sign of her potential as a future luminary in the world of music. ‘Dark Bar Daisy’ is a must-listen for anyone seeking an authentic and soul-stirring musical journey.

Tracklist: 1. No Longer Mine 2. Dark Bar Daisy 3. Guilty 4. When You Love Me 5. I’m Not Her 6. Bottom Line 7. Somebody 8. You Don’t Love Me 9. I Was Always Yours Release Date: October 6th Record Label: Warner Chappell Music Buy ‘Dark Bar Daisy’ right here