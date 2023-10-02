Ernest & The Fellas unveil raw ‘Unplugged’ sessions: A deep dive into his ‘Flower Shops’ era

In a celebration of his chart-topping ‘Flower Shops’ era, country music trailblazer ERNEST has unveiled a mesmerizing live performance audio collection titled ‘ERNEST & The Fellas Unplugged.’ The release captures the essence of ERNEST’s iconic Salvage Sessions and Circle Sessions, transporting listeners into the heart of his musical world. This soul-stirring compilation is now available on various streaming platforms and as a limited edition double-sided vinyl, allowing fans to experience the raw authenticity of ERNEST’s artistry.

Hailed as the force “leading the charge toward real country music” by Saving Country Music, ERNEST’s latest offering showcases his versatility and artistry. The collection features nine tracks co-written by the 8-time chart-topping songwriter, including a distinctive rendition of John Mayer’s ‘Slow Dancing In A Burning Room’ infused with ERNEST’s signature “country twang and twist,” as noted by American Songwriter.

From the emotionally charged ‘What Have I Got To Lose,’ a track that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the genre’s timeless heartbreak hits (Taste of Country), to the cleverly crafted ‘Miss That Girl,’ displaying ERNEST’s unparalleled wordplay and captivating grit (CMT), this live collection vividly illustrates ERNEST’s storytelling prowess.

ERNEST & The Fellas Unplugged Tracklist:

‘This Fire (Circle Sessions)’ (Ernest Keith Smith, Rocky Block, Julian Bunetta, John Ryan) ‘Wild Wild West (Circle Sessions)’ (Ernest Keith Smith, Jacob Durrett, Rafe Tenpenny) ‘What Have I Got To Lose (Circle Sessions)’ (Ernest Keith Smith, Brian Kelley, Dean Dillon) ‘Done At A Bar (Circle Sessions)’ (Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson) ‘Slow Dancing In A Burning Room (Circle Sessions)’ (John Clayton Mayer) ‘Feet Wanna Run (Salvage Sessions)’ (Ernest Keith Smith, Chris LaCorte, Brad Warren, Brett Warren) ‘Comfortable When I’m Crazy (Salvage Sessions)’ (Ernest Keith Smith, Rodney Clawson) ‘Songs We Used To Sing (Salvage Sessions)’ (Ernest Keith Smith, Justin Ebach, Charles Kelley) ‘Miss That Girl (Salvage Sessions)’ (Ernest Keith Smith, Brad Clawson, Jacob Durrett) ‘Unhang The Moon (Salvage Sessions)’ (Ernest Keith Smith, Grady Block, Brad Clawson, Jacob Durrett)

Fans eager for a live experience can catch ERNEST and his band, “The Fellas,” on their upcoming fall ‘This Fire Tour.’ The tour promises a dynamic set and a sound uniquely ERNEST, with support from Jake Worthington, John Morgan, and Cody Lohden. The tour kicks off in Oxford, Ohio on October 18 and concludes with back-to-back nights at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium on November 28 and 29.

This Fire Tour Dates:

Oct. 18 – Oxford, Ohio – Brick Street Bar ^+

Oct. 19 – Grand Rapids, Mich. – The Intersection ^+

Oct. 20 – Rosemont, Ill. – Joe’s Live ^+

Oct. 21 – Indianapolis, Ind. – 8 Seconds Saloon ^+

Oct. 26 – Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Signal *^+

Oct. 27 – Oxford, Miss. – The Lyric *^+

Oct. 28 – Starkville, Miss. – Rick’s Café *^+

Nov. 2 – Columbia, S.C. – The Senate *^+

Nov. 3 – Tampa, Fla. – Dallas Bull *^+

Nov. 4 – Fort Myers, Fla. – The Ranch *^+

Nov. 10 – Baton Rouge, La. – Texas Club *^+

Nov. 16 – Athens, Ga. – Georgia Theater *^+

Nov. 18 – Greenville, S.C. – Blind Horse Saloon *^+

Nov. 28 – Nashville, Tenn. – Ryman Auditorium *^+

Nov. 29 – Nashville, Tenn. – Ryman Auditorium *^+

^ with Jake Worthington