Anne Wilson ‘Rebel (The Beginning)’ EP review

Anne Wilson, platinum-certified, GRAMMY-nominated artist and songwriter, is set to captivate audiences with her latest release, ‘Rebel (The Beginning),’ comprising three distinctive tracks that effortlessly blend the worlds of Country and Christian music. This musical journey is sure to make a significant impact as Wilson steps into a new chapter in her career.

The title track ‘Rebel’ serves as a powerful and proud anthem, paying homage to the spirit of counter-culture. In a world where conformity often prevails, Wilson takes an unapologetically “against the grain” approach, celebrating individuality and the courage to be different. With its infectious melodies and spirited energy ‘Rebel’ is bound to resonate with listeners looking for a musical escape that defies convention on a bombastic, Carrie Underwood-adjacent song that bangs down doors with it’s huge drums, handclaps and gang vocals.

Stepping into epic power ballad mode on ‘Strong’, Wilson showcases her vocal prowess as she delivers an uplifting message of resilience. In a world filled with challenges and obstacles, ‘Strong’ reminds us of the inner fortitude that resides within us all. Wilson’s emotive performance leaves listeners feeling empowered and ready to confront whatever life throws their way. Think Tenille Townes meets Dolly Parton here as Wilson pleads to a greater power for the strength to face the obstacles that life throws us. ‘The world’s gonna try and break me, but I know the one that makes me strong,’ she sings on a big, lighters-in-the-air ballad.

‘Rain In The Rearview’ (co-written with Jaren Johnston) sees Wilson at her most vulnerable, pouring her heart into a soul-stirring anthem. As emotions gather like a distant storm, Wilson’s soaring vocals take center stage. The song is a testament to leaving behind the wreckage of the past and embarking on a journey towards a brighter future. It’s a beautiful expression of hope and renewal, delivered with unwavering passion and what is fast becoming Wilson’s trademark vocal prowess. There’s a nice nod to Carrie Underwood with a line about knowing what ‘she’ mean’t when she said ‘Jesus take the wheel’ and the vocal comparisons are obvious when Wilson launches into the huge note on the word ‘rain’ in the chorus too.

Anne Wilson’s ability to seamlessly blend elements of Country and Christian music is nothing short of remarkable. Her lyrics are infused with themes of faith, strength, and the unwavering determination to move forward, even when faced with uncertainty. This release marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Wilson’s career, and her enthusiasm is palpable.

In her own words, Anne Wilson shares her deep connection to these songs, which reflect the season of life she has experienced over the past year. With ‘Rebel (The Beginning)’ she invites listeners to join her on a journey filled with heart, hope, Jesus, strength, faith, and the courage to navigate uncharted waters. “I am beyond excited to share brand new music with the world!!! After writing a ton over the past several months, this is just the beginning of a journey towards the release of the next chapter,” shares Wilson. “Getting to release a song to both Country and Christian radio is beyond a dream come true for me. These songs mean so much to me and truly describe the season of life I’ve been in this past year.

Just last week, Wilson celebrated her debut single ‘My Jesus’ earning RIAA certified PLATINUM status. Her momentous week extended to making her debut award show performance at the 15th Annual ACM Honors at the historic Ryman Auditorium, joining Jordan Davis to perform ‘Buy Dirt.’

As Anne Wilson opens this new chapter, we eagerly anticipate what lies ahead. ‘Rebel’ (The Beginning)’ is a compelling introduction to her evolving musical landscape, promising a blend of heartwarming Country and inspirational Christian music that will resonate with a diverse audience. It’s an invitation to embrace the unknown and find solace and strength in the power of music.

Tracklist: 1. Rebel 2. Strong 3. Rain in the Rearview Release Date: 29th September Record Label: Universal