The Winning Streak: How To Beat the Roulette Wheel

Are you familiar with the tale of the Garcia-Pelayo family, who raked in several hundred million pesetas at the Madrid Gran Casino? It’s possible you haven’t heard of it, as this remarkable story unfolded in the 1990s and remained relatively localized news.

However, it gained broader recognition in 2012 when Eduard Cortes transformed it into a comedy-drama film. If you’re curious about how this family managed to exploit the flaws in the roulette wheel and depart with a small fortune, you’ve come to the right place.

The 2012 Film Directed by Eduard Cortes

The movie revolves around the Garcia-Pelayo family’s audacious mission to outsmart the casino at roulette. Now, you might wonder why they chose this particular table game, known for its notoriously unfavorable odds for players. The answer to that question will come to light shortly. At the heart of the story is Gonzalo Garcia-Pelayo, a remarkable man with a wide range of talents. He wears many hats, including Spanish TV host, film director, music producer, games expert, and professional gambler. His relentless pursuit of a system that could legally tip the scales in his favor led him down a fascinating path.

Uncovering the Roulette Wheel’s Imperfections

Gonzalo’s theory was based on the assumption that, despite their seeming randomness, roulette wheels include flaws that eventually cause specific numbers to appear more frequently than others. With this theory, Gonzalo and his family set out to study the roulette wheels at the Spanish Madrid Gran Casino. Together, they recorded thousands of spins and their results in the search for detectable patterns.

A Word of Caution for Online Gamblers

For any readers thinking this a great idea and are maybe considering replicating this at Spanish online casinos, a word of caution: it will be a complete waste of time. Online roulette games operate on a Random Number Generator (RNG) and do not have the quirks of the physical roulette wheel Pelayos used to predict the following numbers.

Transitioning from Observers to Players

Back to the story. Armed with their hard-earned insights, the Pelayos transitioned from just observers to active roulette players, confidently placing bets on the numbers they anticipated would eventually make an appearance. However, their streak of success didn’t escape the vigilant gaze of casino officials, and it wasn’t long before they found themselves banned from all Spanish casinos.

But the story didn’t end there. The Pelayos had a winning formula, and they were determined to make the most of it. So, what’s the next logical destination for gamblers seeking fortune? Las Vegas, of course! They boarded a plane and continued their winning streak on American soil.

Legal Battles in the United States

However, their winning streak in the United States also attracted the attention of casino owners, who did more than just show them the exit. They pursued legal action against the family. Much of the film’s story centers around the Garcia-Pelayos’ legal battle to demonstrate that their method was not in violation of the law. Their argument rested on asserting that they had exploited a flaw in the casino’s system rather than breaking any laws outright.

The Real Story of the Pelayos

The movie gets everything right regarding the actual facts of this true story. However, what you don’t get from the movie is that between 1990 and 1992, they made over 70 million pesetas in just two years (the equivalent of almost €2 million). During the trial, the Pelayos were forced to describe their mathematical computations in detail. It was only in 2004 that the Spanish Supreme Court sided with them and granted the family the ability to enter any casino in Spain.

Another aspect of Garcia-Pelayo’s system that is not completely presented in the film is how he implemented it. His son and nephews joined him, outwitting casinos and reaping the benefits. Their adventures took them beyond the borders of Spain and the United States, with casinos in Andorra, Amsterdam, and Lloret de Mar. Even when the dust had settled, Gonzalo switched to playing poker and won, although earnings did not quite match their roulette winnings,

Pelayo now spends most of his time playing online poker and wagering on horse races, and he is still looking for flaws in the system. One positive of this story for casinos is that Pelayo influenced how casinos developed roulette wheels and helped eliminate defects.

Final Thoughts

This is the incredible story of Gonzalo Garcia-Pelayo, who switched from being a musical producer and artist to being one of the biggest enemies of Spanish casinos. If you have not watched the movie yet, it’s the perfect time to do it, as you’ll learn something that won’t pop up in any roulette strategy article. You hear about Martingale and D’alembert but never about the Pelayo strategy!