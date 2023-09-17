New ‘Sims 4 Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack’ unleashes culinary creativity

Aspiring home chefs and virtual culinary entrepreneurs rejoice! ‘The Sims 4’ is about to get a whole lot tastier with the upcoming release of the ‘Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack’. Scheduled to launch on 28th September 2023, this exciting expansion offers players the opportunity to transform their Sims’ kitchens into culinary masterpieces, inspired by sleek European designs.

One of the key features of this pack is the introduction of a full range of countertops, cabinets, and modern appliances, including the Oven+Stove, Fridge, and Dishwasher. These upgrades allow Sims to unleash their inner interior designers while creating the perfect kitchen for their culinary adventures.

From novice cooks eager to make their mark in the kitchen to aspiring food entrepreneurs ready to turn their cooking skills into cash, Sims of all backgrounds can now live out their culinary dreams. The Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack promises to be a game-changer that will undoubtedly earn Sims a lot of dough.

Small Appliances for Big Kitchen Transformations

In addition to the kitchen upgrades, the pack introduces new small appliances that pack a big punch. Sims can enjoy a brand new Stand Mixer (note: Sims can indulge in edible cookie dough straight from the prepped ingredients jar), a Waffle Maker, and a Countertop Pizza Oven. These additions enable Sims to host heartwarming gatherings with three-course waffle brunches, homemade pizzas, and more. Traditional Italian-inspired pizza recipes are also included, making your Sims pizza pros.

For those not keen on pizza, there are new focaccia bread recipes to experiment with. To help players find the perfect recipe easily, filters have been added in a free base game update alongside the pack. And if cupcakes are your thing, you’ll be delighted to know that you can now bake them in your Sims’ own oven!

Credit: Electronic Arts

Sell Your Culinary Creations

Entrepreneurial Sims can take their culinary creations to the next level by becoming food stand owners. They can set up shop in various lots, connect with customers, and witness the success of their culinary endeavors. Players can customize the name of their food stands and choose the types of food to serve, with the Waffle Maker and Countertop Pizza Oven’s street food-style recipes and portable features making them ideal companions for food stands.

Cooking in Style

To complete the ultimate cooking adventure, Sims can now sport kitchen-ready hairstyles, matching food-themed accessories, and aprons for the entire family. The new kitchen clogs are also a must-have for any serious home chef.

‘The Sims 4 Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack’ will be available on PC via the EA app, Mac via Origin, and Steam, as well as on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One systems. The Epic Games Store will also offer this exciting expansion, providing yet another download destination for eager Sims fans.