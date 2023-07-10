‘The Sims 4: Horse Ranch’ Expansion coming this month

In a new and exciting update, ‘The Sims 4’ introduces the ‘Horse Ranch’ Expansion Pack, offering players the opportunity to create their very own rustic haven inspired by the great American West. Whether it’s a cozy cabin or a modern farmhouse, players can curate their ideal ranch life, complete with majestic Horses, adorable Mini Goats, and Mini Sheep. With the release of the expansion pack, players can saddle up and immerse themselves in the charming world of country living.

Life on a Working Ranch

Step into Chestnut Ridge, a picturesque world inspired by the wide-open skies of the iconic American West. From traditional cabins to modern farmhouses, players can wake up to breathtaking views of the countryside from their dream ranch. ‘The Horse Ranch’ Expansion Pack allows players to welcome Horses into their Sims’ families, caring for every aspect of their lives. Each animal contributes in its unique way to the ranch, making every moment on the ranch feel authentic and meaningful.

Credit: Electronic Arts

Bond with Animals

Players can create lasting bonds with their animal friends, including Horses and their adorable Foals, which become a part of the Sim’s household. Sims can interact with both their Horses and other Horses, engaging in special interactions that deepen the relationship. Additionally, Sims can shear Mini Sheep and milk Mini Goats for Simoleons, showcasing the diverse range of ranch activities available.

Join a Thriving Community

While ranch life can offer moments of peace and solitude, players can also saddle up their Horses and ride into town to experience the lively social scene. From meeting friends at the local bar to dancing at the dance hall or training at the equestrian park, players can engage with the vibrant community. Special events like Ranch Gatherings and Ranch Animal Days allow Sims to interact with others and showcase their beloved animals.

Create, Breed, and Raise Horses

The highly anticipated addition of Horses to ‘The Sims 4’ allows players to fully customize their hoofed companions in Create a Sim or acquire new Horses through rescue, breeding, or purchase. From real-world breeds to the horse’s physical features, players have the freedom to create their ideal equine partner. Foals can also be born on the ranch, offering a unique and joyous experience for players as they raise these young horses with their own personality and traits.

Credit: Electronic Arts

Explore Scenic Trails and Compete

Players can trot along winding trails or venture into New Appaloosa, a vibrant neighborhood within the Ranches area. Notable locations include Riders’ Glen, perfect for horseback rides, and Galloping Gulch, a National Park Neighborhood with stunning trails and picnic areas. Sims can even challenge themselves by exploring Dreadhorse Caverns. Competitions at the Equestrian Center test Horses’ skills in Temperament, Agility, Jumping, and Endurance, with victories resulting in rewards and recognition.

Embrace Cultural Significance

‘The Sims 4 Horse Ranch’ Expansion Pack embraces the cultural significance of horses, collaborating with sensitivity reader Stacey Parshall Jensen to incorporate elements of Native American culture. The expansion pack features food, home items, and clothing inspired by Native American traditions, showcasing the symbolism of horses in Indigenous cultures. To commemorate the launch, The Sims team is making a donation to Sacred Healing Circle, an organization supporting Indigenous communities and preserving the Native American Horse.

Preorder and Digital Content

Players can preorder ‘The Sims 4 Horse Ranch’ Expansion Pack starting now and gain immediate access upon its release on 20th July 2023, available on multiple platforms. Additionally, those who purchase the expansion pack between 22nd June and 31st August will receive the Rockin’ Rancher Digital Content, featuring relaxing items such as a resonator guitar, wagon wheel art, and a rustic rocking chair.

‘The Sims 4 Horse Ranch’ Expansion Pack promises an immersive and exciting experience for players as they embark on their ranching adventures. Prepare to embrace the spirit of the wild west and create a ranch life that is uniquely yours.