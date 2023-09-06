Intriguing sci-fi thriller ‘No One Will Save You’ trailer & premiere date on Disney+

Prepare for an impending invasion of extraterrestrial beings in the upcoming sci-fi psychological thriller, “No One Will Save You.” Written and directed by Brian Duffield and produced by 20th Century Studios, this thrilling cinematic experience offers a unique blend of intimate character study and alien invasion.

Brian Duffield, the mastermind behind the movie, aimed to craft a character-driven story that would captivate audiences, aliens or no aliens. The film follows a lonely young woman with a painful past, played by the talented Kaitlyn Dever. Unfortunately for her character, the alien invasion makes its presence felt about eight minutes into the movie.

Duffield explained his inspiration, stating, “I wanted the movie to take the lead of a small intimate character study and drop an alien invasion on top of them. The end of the world won’t only be for those that are ready for it, and the idea of an alien movie rudely bursting the bubble our character has spent years building and cultivating felt like a unique way to tell a favourite story.”

Duffield believes that part of the fascination with alien invasion films lies in the mysterious and uncharted territory they represent. He shared, “I think there’s a deeply buried feeling that every alien invasion movie could turn out to be true because they remain such an unknown in our daily lives. As our world careens more and more out of control, maybe there’s even a desire that there’s something out there smarter than us that can help put us on a more sane path. The aliens in ‘No One Will Save You’ are superior to humans in every way, which makes Brynn and her surprising resistance somewhat puzzling to them.”

In the role of Brynn, Kaitlyn Dever delivers a commanding performance as a formidable fighter against her unwelcome extraterrestrial intruders. Duffield praised Dever’s talent, stating, “We were so excited to have Kaitlyn join us because—like Brynn being thrust into a whole new world—Kaitlyn had never done a movie so aggressively physical and sci-fi before. I think audiences will be blown away by how commanding Kaitlyn is on screen as she uses her solitude and silence to create a truly unique and complex character.”

Brian Duffield, known for his work on 2020’s ‘Spontaneous,’ brings his storytelling prowess to ‘No One Will Save You.’ ‘Spontaneous’ received critical acclaim and holds a Certified Fresh rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Duffield has also ventured into production, having worked on projects like ‘Cocaine Bear,’ directed by Elizabeth Banks, and the upcoming'”Borderline,’ helmed by Jimmy Warden.

Mark your calendars for September 22, 2023, as “No One Will Save You” is set to begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ in the UK. Get ready for a gripping and otherworldly showdown between Brynn and her extraterrestrial adversaries as she grapples with both her past and her future in this action-packed thriller. Don’t miss out on this thrilling cinematic experience coming soon to a screen near you!