GREAT! christmas returns in September

GREAT! christmas returns to our screens from Thursday 7th September 2023 it has been announced.

The channel will be showing feel-good festival films 24/7 until 4th January 2024, meaning there’s plenty of time to get into the festive spirit early. GREAT! christmas is available on Freeview 52, Sky 319, Virgin 424, and Freesat 303 (temporarily replacing GREAT! romance) and will be bursting with heart-warmingly festive films, channel premieres, comfortingly cheesy romantic classics and much, much more.

All day, every day, there’s a sparkling line-up including:

Cosy channel premieres such as ‘A Blueridge Mountain Christmas’, ‘A Dream Of Christmas’ and many more

Famous faces such as Samaire Armstrong and Matthew Lawrence in ‘My Santa’, Melissa Gilbert in ‘The Christmas Pageant’, Downton Abbey’s Robert James Collier in ‘A Christmas Star’, and Robert Wagner and Tiffani Thiessen in ‘Northpole’

Special themed days and weekends such as Santa Saturday, Christmas Wedding Day and A Romantic Christmas Weekend for viewers to enjoy

Tune in to GREAT! christmas from Thursday 7th September on Freeview 52, Sky 319, Virgin 424, and Freesat 303.