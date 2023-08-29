Interview: Cam on The Long Road, UK crowds and new music

Since releasing her debut album ‘Untamed’ back in 2015, Cam has become a bit of a treasure among UK country fans for her stunning vocals and charming stage presence, winning over crowds with songs like ‘Burning House’ and ‘Diane’.

However, it’s safe to say now she’s been elevated to hero status. After original headliner Jon Pardi dropped out at the last minute, she stepped in to close down The Long Road Festival on Sunday night – her first trip to the UK since her one-off show at London’s Roundhouse in April – and delivered one of the standout performances of the entire weekend.

Ahead of her headlining set, I sat down with Cam to chat about her experience of the festival (where she last performed in 2019), her love for UK audiences, plans for new music and more.

Welcome back to the festival!

Thank you! Surprise! [laughs]

How have you been finding it so far?

I mean, I love it. Back when I was here in ’19, it was just an incredible time. I was pregnant and actually, Lucy [Cam’s daughter] was not very settled, so I was worried I was gonna have a bad show. But as soon as I started singing she calmed down. And everyone here is just so sweet. It’s just like that again this year.

I feel like you’re practically an honorary Brit at this point…

I know! I love that! I love that.

You’ll have to get a place over here and set up a base in the UK!

I know. We’re down.

Are you going to have any time to explore while you’re here or is it literally in and out?

Yeah, it was Lucy’s first week of school, so I’m here and then popping back for the second week. She seems like she’s doing all right. It’s like that pre-K thing, so she’s about to turn four, so I don’t know that they do a ton [laughs].

Last time we spoke was when you were here for British Summer Time in 2022 – what’s been happening since then?

Mostly been working on a record. I hate to make promises because the timelines are always wonky, but hoping to put that out next year and then come back and tour Europe next year. So fingers crossed.

Can you give us any hints about what the record is going to be like?

I’m gonna play one new song during the set, and then the rest of it is like… I don’t even know how to describe it yet, so I’m gonna wait. But it’s definitely my favourite thing I’ve done. It’s like a whole new level of amazing.

Does it have a title yet at all?

No, not yet. It’s still… it’s beautiful, and there’s really heavy bits, which I never really shy away from, and really poetic bits, and then there’s fun dance party stuff. It’s great. It’s gonna be perfect.

What’s your favourite thing about coming to play in the UK?

Mostly the fans. I mean, it’s beautiful weather and that too, but every time I come here they seem to get me and I seem to get them. They really listen to the lyrics, they really love these songs, they really care about me talking in between songs. It’s just such a reciprocal friendship. So it feels like a beautiful community over here.

You were last here in April playing at the Roundhouse in London – how was that show for you?

Epic. And honestly I thought that would be my only time that I could get over here with ‘The Otherside’ [Cam’s latest album, released in 2020]. And now a lot of The Otherside tour gets to be tonight too, with some other stuff added. But yeah, it’s an epic place to play. It’s so cool, the history there. So yeah, we put a lot into that show, and it honestly set it up so that we could be able to hop on a plane and do this at the last minute [laughs].

Honestly, I think everyone’s really happy that you’re here – you’ve saved the festival!

Yeah! [laughs] Oh my gosh. But of course, of course, of course.

You’ve done a few cover versions in your sets over the years. Do you have any particular favourites?

I mean I’ve always liked doing the ‘Sweet Dreams’ Patsy Cline cover, and then I love this ‘No-one Gets To Heaven’ cover that I do sometimes. And then tonight we’re doing a cover that I may have played at the Roundhouse but not here before. I do a Patti Smith cover [‘Because The Night’]. And yeah, it’s kind of like whatever fits in the vibe.

Is there a song from your career you’re particularly proud of?

Yeah, in this one?

In the new one, or on a previous record – anything really…

Yeah, I mean, I love playing ‘Diane’ over here. I love playing ‘Village’ because there’s always somebody that really needs that song. Like I even have… I met a gal whose mom’s name [Kirsty] is on my hand for later. And it’s just like, we’re all figuring it out. Losing people and being here without people we miss, and that one always seems to resonate.

And lastly – we’ve talked about the new record, so is that going to be the main focus for the next six months or so for you?

Yes. New record, and then literally the European tour – I am so excited to plan that, and be able to not just hit like the main cities but try and get more places involved.

Is there anywhere you’re particularly looking forward to visiting on that trip?

Well, like for example, I’ve been to Manchester and I haven’t been back there. Seeing people from there today and they were like, “oh we were at [that show]”. So I just wanna get back to all those places and add a few more. Like Scotland, for example, we often go to Glasgow with C2C but we don’t get to go to Edinburgh. So it’s just trying to add more. Getting back to Belfast would be incredible. So just everywhere. There’s too many to list! [laughs]