British rapper ArrDee makes feature film debut in ‘Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance’

Following his headline performance at Capital’s 2023 Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, British rapper ArrDee steps onto the big screen with his debut acting role in ‘Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance’ the latest instalment of the popular Footsoldier franchise. The film, set to release in UK cinemas on 15th September, marks ArrDee’s venture into feature film acting.

After achieving international chart-topping success with his 2021 single ‘Oliver Twist’, ArrDee takes on the role of Stevey, a charismatic bartender, in a significant and pivotal role within the movie. He joins a cast that includes franchise regulars Craig Fairbrass, Jamie Foreman, and Josh Myers, along with newcomers Tara Fitzgerald, Sadie Frost, and Ben Wilson.

Hailed as “the UK’s next leading rap star” by NME, ArrDee, a breakout artist of last year, has consistently made waves on the UK Official Singles Top 100 Chart, boasting five UK Top 10 hits. His accomplishments include performing at Glastonbury 2022 and embarking on his debut international tour. Despite not having released an album yet, ArrDee has garnered recognition from the British Phonographic Industry, receiving celebratory plaques for his achievements. His recent collaboration with Bugzy Malone on the single ‘One Direction’ further solidified his presence in the music scene, with performances at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee and Park Life Festival.

‘Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance’ follows the story of Pat Tate, a beloved character from the franchise, as he seeks vengeance for the violent death of his loyal footsoldier. The film takes viewers beyond the familiar territory of Essex into the darker side of 90s Soho.

Directed by Nick Nevern, who previously helmed ‘Rise of the Footsoldier: Origins’, the sixth installment of the cult British franchise delves into the real-life story of Carlton Leach and the Range Rover murders. ‘The Footsoldier’ franchise has been a strong performer in home entertainment, having sold over 1.2 million DVD and Blu-ray units to date.