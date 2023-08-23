Walter Presents: ‘Lolita Lobosco’ coming to C4 Streaming this week

Walter Presents is bringing Italian detective drama ‘Lolita Lobosco’ to C4 Streaming this Friday (25th August 2023).

The series stars Giampiero Rotoli, Luisa Ranieri and Filippo Scicchitano, and it’s created by Luca Miniero. Viewers can look forward to four 120-minute episodes to binge when the full boxset arrives this week.

Fierce detective Lolita Lobosco (Luisa Ranieri) returns to her home in Bari after many years. The quintessentially Italian city provides a sunny backdrop for this captivating police procedural. Detective Lobosco is tasked with investigating the alleged rape of a young woman. She is shocked to learn that the accused is her first love who broke her heart when she was a teen. Undeterred by her past connection to him, she begins a crusade to uncover the truth and secure a conviction. However, as the investigation ensues Lolita realises that there is more to this case than meets the eye… Will she catch the perpetrator before it’s too late? Although this drama is peppered with heinous crimes, it still manages to celebrate strong female characters in a male-dominated working world.

Walter Presents: ‘Lolita Lobosco’ will launch on C4 Streaming as a full boxset this Friday, 25th August 2023. Sounds like perfect Bank Holiday viewing to us!