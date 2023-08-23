HomeTVWalter Presents: 'Lolita Lobosco' coming to C4 Streaming this week
Walter Presents: Lolita Lobosco
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents: ‘Lolita Lobosco’ coming to C4 Streaming this week

TV
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Walter Presents is bringing Italian detective drama ‘Lolita Lobosco’ to C4 Streaming this Friday (25th August 2023).

The series stars Giampiero Rotoli, Luisa Ranieri and Filippo Scicchitano, and it’s created by Luca Miniero. Viewers can look forward to four 120-minute episodes to binge when the full boxset arrives this week.

Fierce detective Lolita Lobosco (Luisa Ranieri) returns to her home in Bari after many years. The quintessentially Italian city provides a sunny backdrop for this captivating police procedural. Detective Lobosco is tasked with investigating the alleged rape of a young woman. She is shocked to learn that the accused is her first love who broke her heart when she was a teen. Undeterred by her past connection to him, she begins a crusade to uncover the truth and secure a conviction. However, as the investigation ensues Lolita realises that there is more to this case than meets the eye… Will she catch the perpetrator before it’s too late? Although this drama is peppered with heinous crimes, it still manages to celebrate strong female characters in a male-dominated working world.

Walter Presents: ‘Lolita Lobosco’ will launch on C4 Streaming as a full boxset this Friday, 25th August 2023. Sounds like perfect Bank Holiday viewing to us!

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
Previous article
‘Doctor Who: The Doctors – The Colin Baker Years Behind the Scenes’ review

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy