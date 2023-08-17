Breland announced as UK Shania Twain support following his Long Road festival & headline show appearances

Following a spectacular performance that left crowds awestruck during Shania Twain’s Queen Of Me US arena tour, the remarkable Breland is gearing up to embark on another thrilling journey. It has been officially announced that he will extend his role as a supporting act for the esteemed country icon, accompanying her on the highly anticipated UK & Ireland arena dates spanning from September 14th to the 28th. The anticipation is palpable as tickets are now up for grabs and can be secured here.

Breland’s relentless energy and captivating stage presence will be on full display as he follows up this supporting stint with his very own headline tour across the United Kingdom. Titled “THE EXTRA MILE TOUR,” this dynamic showcase will encompass five sensational dates, commencing with a sold-out show at Bristol’s iconic venue, Thekla, on the 8th of September. The electrifying journey continues with appearances at London’s Electric Ballroom (9th), Manchester’s Gorilla (10th), Glasgow’s St. Luke’s (12th), and a grand finale at Belfast’s Empire Music Hall (13th). Remaining tickets for these highly anticipated performances are available for purchase here.

Prior to these enthralling tours, BRELAND will command the main stage at The Long Road Festival on August 27th, priming audiences for his imminent European escapade of festivals and headline showcases. The tour schedule is as follows:

BRELAND UK & EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

August 27th – Leicestershire, The Long Road Festival * (festival performance)

August 29th – Dusseldorf, Capitol Theatre ** (Heart To Heart songwriter series)

August 30th – Hamburg, Grobe Freiheit ** (Heart To Heart songwriter series)

August 31st – Berlin, Urania ** (Heart To Heart songwriter series)

September 2nd – Oslo, Krosset

September 3rd – Stockholm, Nalen Klubb

September 4th – Copenhagen, Ideal Bar

September 6th – Amsterdam, Paradiso Upstairs

September 8th – Bristol, Thekla

September 9th – London, Electric Ballroom

September 10th – Manchester, Gorilla

September 12th – Glasgow, St. Luke’s

September 13th – Belfast, Empire Music Hall

As September unfolds, the excitement escalates, with BRELAND seamlessly transitioning from his headline performances to igniting the stage alongside Shania Twain during her UK & Ireland tour. The itinerary for these captivating appearances is as follows:

Shania Twain UK & Ireland Tour

September 14th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

September 16th – London, The O2

September 17th – London, The O2

September 19th – Dublin, 3Arena

September 20th – Dublin, 3Arena

September 22nd – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

September 23rd – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

September 25th – Manchester, AO Arena

September 26th – Birmingham​, Utilita Arena Birmingham

September 28th – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Prepare to be swept off your feet as BRELAND’s sonic journey unfolds across continents and stages, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and souls of music enthusiasts everywhere. Stay tuned for a harmonious fusion of sounds, energy, and unparalleled artistry as BRELAND takes center stage once more.