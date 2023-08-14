‘Astral Tracks’: the competitive speedrunning adventure is coming to PC and Console

Get ready to embark on an exhilarating journey through a world of dynamic movement possibilities, competitive speedrunning, and mesmerizing cyber-sci-fi landscapes. ‘Astral Tracks’ is set to make its mark on both PC and console platforms, offering gamers an unforgettable experience that blends innovation, challenge, and interdimensional sci-fi aesthetics.

‘Astral Tracks’ redefines the genre of 3D platformers, inviting players to navigate through procedurally generated levels crafted from hand-made chunks. The game is a playground of movement, allowing you to unleash Spider-Man-like swinging and Titanfall-esque wallrunning, among other thrilling abilities. Your objective? Conquer the platforming challenges and emerge as the fastest speedrunner, both locally and in the competitive online arena.

Credit: LAB132

The heart of ‘Astral Tracks’ lies in its diverse movement options, empowering you to fine-tune your runs and experiment with new strategies to secure record-breaking times. Dive into the cyber-sci-fi settings, where unexpected obstacles await at every turn, driving you to push your limits and discover ingenious pathways. Engage in both online and local multiplayer modes, engaging in head-to-head battles of skill and agility. As you master the art of speedrunning, climb the online leaderboards and claim your spot among the elite.

Adding a captivating twist to your experience, ‘Astral Tracks’ offers daily, weekly, and monthly challenges that unite players in a thrilling race against time. Compete on the same tracks, test your mettle against the best, and emerge victorious. Your dedication and progress will unlock a treasure trove of whimsical costumes and accessories, each adding a dash of eccentricity to the game’s Marvel-inspired interdimensional sci-fi visuals. It’s a fusion of style, substance, and creativity that elevates your journey.

Co-founder of LAB132, Laura Koerting, shares her excitement, stating, “We’re really excited to finally be able to reveal ‘Astral Tracks’ and announce that it’s on its way to PC and consoles. Seeing how the world responded to ‘Neon White’ while we were working on ‘Astral Tracks’ behind the scenes was really heartening in showing there’s an appetite for indie speedrunners. We’re offering our own unique twist on that with our dynamic movement-based gameplay and procedurally generated stages, and we can’t wait to share more.”

Prepare to be captivated by the dynamic world of ‘Astral Tracks’, where every move counts, and every second matters. Stay tuned for more updates on this groundbreaking gaming experience that promises to redefine the way you think about competitive speedrunning.