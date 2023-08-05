Step into a magical Christmas adventure: ‘Wishmas’ comes to London’s Old Bauble Factory

London’s Old Bauble Factory, located underneath Waterloo station, will be transformed into a wondrous world of festive magic with the arrival of ‘Wishmas: A Fantastical Christmas Adventure’. This brand new, original story from the creative minds behind Secret Cinema promises to be an immersive and enchanting experience for all ages.

Opening its doors on Tuesday 14th November, the limited 8-week season will transport visitors into an enchanted realm where wishes take flight. Enter the hidden Old Bauble Factory and embark on a fantastical journey guided by the mysterious Wishkeepers. Follow your wishes as they traverse the sky, leading to a heartwarming finale with none other than Father Christmas himself. Throughout the adventure, you’ll be reminded that “no wish is ever forgotten.”

Director Elgiva Field, former Associate Director of immersive theatre company Punchdrunk and Theatre-rites, is leading a world-class creative team to bring this thrilling Christmas experience to life. She comments, “Supported by a world-class creative team, I can’t wait to bring a thrilling new Christmas experience into the heart of London at Waterloo, taking audiences on a magical journey into a spectacular snow-filled wonderland. Our hope is that Wishmas will become a new festive tradition for audiences of all ages!”

For those seeking to start a new Christmas tradition, ‘Wishmas’ offers the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in a snow-filled wonderland and witness the wonders of this fully original creation by Secret Cinema. With a legacy of 70 productions worldwide, Secret Cinema has mastered the art of creating immersive storytelling experiences, transporting audiences to iconic movie worlds like ‘Back to the Future’, ‘Moulin Rouge’, ‘Star Wars’, and ‘Dirty Dancing’.

‘Wishmas: A Fantastical Christmas Adventure’ marks a significant milestone as Secret Cinema’s first fully original creation. Over the years, Secret Cinema has blurred the lines between performer, audience, set, and reality, captivating and delighting millions of people worldwide.

The ‘Wishmas’ experience doesn’t end with the enchanting journey; visitors can explore the shimmering and luminescent Wishmas Market, where delightful treats, drinks, and Christmas gifts await.

As the festive season approaches, book your tickets now and be a part of this unforgettable Christmas adventure. Prepare to be spellbound and start a new tradition with ‘Wishmas: A Fantastical Christmas Adventure’ at London’s Old Bauble Factory.

Stay tuned for further announcements regarding the full creative team and additional information, as ‘Wishmas’ promises to be an experience that will linger in your heart long after the festivities have ended.

For all information and booking details, visit www.wishmas.co.uk.